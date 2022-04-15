ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The unpopular President who presided over statues being taken down, now wants some put up

Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com
KABC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Washington, DC) — Statues of two former Supreme Court justices are coming in the near future. President Biden has signed a bill that authorizes statues...

www.kabc.com

Daily Mail

'If your wife is an admitted and proud contributor to a coup, maybe you should weigh that in your ethical standards': Pelosi tears into Clarence Thomas when asked if he should resign over wife Ginni's texts

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas at her Thursday press conference when asked if he should resign over his wife Ginni's texts. She first said of Thomas, 'I don't think he ever should have been appointed,' before expressing that she thought Congress should look into a provision of the House-passed H.R. 1 that would create a code of ethics for Supreme Court justices.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Trump adviser Bannon blocked from using key defense in July U.S. trial

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday dealt a setback to Steve Bannon ahead of his upcoming criminal trial, blocking former President Donald Trump's adviser from telling jurors that he relied on advice from lawyers when he defied a congressional subpoena. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols blocked Bannon's attorneys...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Special Counsel John Durham releases damning text message 'proving' Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman lied to FBI when he said he wasn't working for DNC: 'I’m coming on my own - not on behalf of a client or company'

A newly-revealed text message allegedly 'proves' that lawyer Michael Sussman lied to the FBI to hide his links to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign when he presented the bureau with purported links between Donald Trump and a Russian bank. In a Monday court filing, Special Counsel...
Salon

"Little maggot-infested man": Tom Cotton slammed for saying Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis

"Tom Cotton is the lowest of the low," Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison told the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Wednesday. Angered by the Republican senator's suggestion that Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is set to be confirmed to the Supreme Court this week, "might have" defended the Nazis during the Nuremberg trials, Harrison called Cotton a "little maggot-infested man."
ARKANSAS STATE
MSNBC

Secret plot: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife's texts with Trump White House

Leaked text messages reveal Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, urged Trump's Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, to find ways to overturn the 2020 presidential election. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the legal significance of Thomas' texts, and the wider questions facing Justice Thomas.March 25, 2022.
POTUS
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Trump would be prosecuted by DOJ if he was a Democrat: He’s ‘untouchable’

MSNBC host Joy Reid thinks that former President Donald Trump would be more likely to face prosecution from the Department of Justice (DOJ) if he were a Democrat. On Monday, "The ReidOut" host, during an interview with left-wing legal analyst Joyce Vance, echoed the statements of the Jan. 6 committee when she expressed frustration that Attorney General Merrick Garland had not yet acted on multiple referrals to investigate and prosecute Trump regarding the Capitol riot.
POTUS
The Atlantic

What I Learned When Trump Tried to Correct the Record

As an academic historian, I never expected to find myself in a videoconference with Donald Trump. But one afternoon last summer—a day after C-SPAN released a poll of historians who ranked him just above Franklin Pierce, Andrew Johnson, and James Buchanan, our country’s worst chief executives—he popped up in a Zoom box and told me and some of my colleagues about the 45th presidency from his point of view. He spoke calmly. “We’ve had some great people; we’ve had some people that weren’t so great. That’s understandable,” he told us. “That’s true with, I guess, every administration. But overall, we had tremendous, tremendous success.”
POTUS
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE

