Hampshire County, WV

These Are the Counties in the Winchester, VA-WV Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA5GBpX00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Winchester metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and West Virginia, a total of 392 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 288 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, one part of the metro area stands out as having a higher rate than the rest.

The broader Winchester metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hampshire County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Hampshire County stands at 304 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Winchester metro area, Hampshire County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Hampshire County, WV 304 71 24,937 5,826
2 Frederick County, VA 287 244 24,127 20,545
3 Winchester City, VA 277 77 22,732 6,317

Comments / 0

