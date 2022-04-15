ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA5GAwo00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Weirton-Steubenville metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia and Ohio, a total of 563 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 472 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Weirton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hancock County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Hancock County stands at 478 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Weirton-Steubenville metro area, Hancock County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Hancock County, WV 478 142 22,567 6,698
2 Jefferson County, OH 474 317 21,978 14,700
3 Brooke County, WV 457 104 22,005 5,011

