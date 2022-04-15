ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

These Are the Counties in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA5G8Gb00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania, a total of 2,511 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 460 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Youngstown metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Mahoning County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Mahoning County stands at 468 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metro area, Mahoning County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Mahoning County, OH 468 1,082 23,098 53,371
2 Trumbull County, OH 462 933 20,587 41,544
3 Mercer County, PA 440 496 20,704 23,319

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 950,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton metropolitan area, located […]
HAZLETON, PA
WTRF- 7News

Laurie Labishak named 2022 Ohio Valley Woman of Impact

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- It’s a special night for the “2022 Ohio Valley Woman of Impact” Campaign Celebration. 5 amazing women were nominated: Crystal Pietranton, Emily Shortall, Erikka Storch, Laurie Labishak, and Pam McKim. But only one walked away with a special title. “It’s been a team effort.”  Laurie Labishak, the 2022 Ohio Valley Woman of […]
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Youngstown, OH
Health
State
Ohio State
Youngstown, OH
Coronavirus
Mahoning County, OH
Health
Mahoning County, OH
Coronavirus
City
Boardman, OH
Mahoning County, OH
Government
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
County
Mahoning County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

Metro Areas Where the Larceny-Theft Rate Is Soaring

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI – known as Part I offenses – larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Polarbear

Gov. Wolf: Pennsylvanians to receive $2,000 stimulus checks as per new plan

Pennsylvania residents will receive checks up to $2,000 per household to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. The state governor Tom Wolf has proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments to families. Households with an income of $80,000 or less would be eligible for the checks if the proposal is passed by General Assembly.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
extrainningsoftball.com

Throwback Thursday: An Update on How Ohio Sophomore Dakota Wagner Continues to Successfully Promote Tourette Syndrome Awareness

“Success” as a softball player isn’t just limited to what is done between the lines on the field. Last December, we ran the story of Dakota Wagner, the 2024 high school grad from Xenia, Ohio, who is promoting Tourette Syndrome awareness—and it was so impactful it became one of our Top 15 Stories of 2021.
XENIA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Was The First State To Enter The Union

The United States seemed to start in stages. The Revolutionary War started on April 19, 1775. United States Declaration of Independence was issued on July 4, 1776. The Constitution of the United States was ratified on June 21, 1788. George Washington was sworn in as President on April 30, 1789. The country was not formed […]
DELAWARE STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Nuclear Power Plants

The United States is by far the world’s largest producer of nuclear energy. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, active nuclear power plants in the US have the capacity to generate 95.5 gigawatts of electricity annually. In France, the world’s second largest producer of nuclear energy, production capacity totals just 61.4 gigawatts.  All told, […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

110K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy