Toledo, OH

These Are the Counties in the Toledo, OH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA5G7Ns00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Toledo metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 1,942 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 321 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Toledo metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Fulton County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Fulton County stands at 425 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Toledo metro area, Fulton County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Fulton County, OH 425 180 24,394 10,320
2 Lucas County, OH 326 1,408 23,161 100,143
3 Wood County, OH 272 354 24,217 31,466

24/7 Wall St.

