ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

These Are the Counties in the Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA5G6V900 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Wichita Falls metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 738 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 489 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Wichita Falls metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Wichita County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Wichita County stands at 511 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Wichita Falls metro area, Wichita County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Wichita County, TX 511 674 23,339 30,765
2 Clay County, TX 347 36 19,967 2,074
3 Archer County, TX 319 28 24,462 2,150

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wichita County, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Wichita Falls, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
City
Wichita Falls, TX
State
Texas State
Wichita Falls, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Wichita County, TX
Health
Wichita County, TX
Coronavirus
Wichita County, TX
Government
K945

Driver of the Red Truck That Drove Through Texas Tornado Found

March 21st Was a Scary Day for Many Texans. Many of Us Wondered Who Was Behind the Wheel. So many jokes were made about how big the driver's manhood must be. What if I told you that the driver in that red truck was a scared 16-year-old, who was driving home after an interview at the local Whataburger?
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Geography#Americans
Daily Mail

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares a disaster as massive 45,000-acre Eastland Complex Fire burns through at least 50 homes and leaves a sheriff's deputy dead

A declaration disaster was issued in 11 Texas counties as a massive wildfire that has burned down at least 50 homes and left a sheriff's deputy dead continues to spread. Firefighters are tackling the Eastland Complex Fire, which has burned through 45,000 acres and was only around 15 percent contained as of Saturday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service fire.
POLITICS
The El Paso Times

Beto O’Rourke: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is 'causing chaos on the border'

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke said Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is "causing chaos on the border" and driving up inflation in Texas with his border security measures. "This is the inflation governor," O'Rourke said. "But here is the other thing he is doing — he is not making our border communities or our state any safer or more secure. Folks, he is causing chaos on the border." ...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Two Republicans to face off in runoff for Texas Railroad Commissioner

(The Center Square) – Two Republicans are heading to a May 24 runoff election for Texas Railroad Commissioner, incumbent chairman Wayne Christian and industry attorney Sarah Stogner. Stogner made waves as the first candidate to ever ride a jack pump like a bull wearing only her underwear and boots.
TEXAS STATE
Simplemost

Runaway Flamingo Pops Up In Texas 17 Years After Escaping Kansas Zoo

What’s pink and white, stands on one leg and enjoys trips to the Texas coast? No. 492, aka Pink Floyd, an African flamingo that once lived in a zoo in Kansas. The bird started life in Tanzania and spent time in South Africa before being shipped to the U.S. and the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, as part of a group of 40 flamingos. However, it was not at the zoo long enough for bloodwork to be done to determine the bird’s gender. In addition, the zoo had not yet clipped the flamingos’ wings, which allowed No. 492 (named for the number on its tag) and another flamingo to escape.
TEXAS STATE
freightwaves.com

Truck drivers from Mexico end blockade of Texas bridges

Two Texas border bridges have resumed operations Wednesday after commercial traffic was temporarily stopped by truck drivers protesting added inspections of trucks entering from Mexico. Mexico-based drivers ceased their blockades on the Mexican side of both the Ysleta-Zaragoza Bridge in El Paso and the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge, which connects the...
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

110K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy