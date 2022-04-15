ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Bowling Green, KY Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA5G4jh00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Bowling Green metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 552 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 321 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Bowling Green metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Allen County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Allen County stands at 466 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Bowling Green metro area, Allen County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Allen County, KY 466 97 31,629 6,577
2 Butler County, KY 392 50 30,263 3,857
3 Edmonson County, KY 363 44 21,044 2,551
4 Warren County, KY 286 361 33,907 42,868

Government
