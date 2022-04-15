ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

These Are the Counties in the Asheville, NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA5G3qy00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Asheville metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 1,130 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 251 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Asheville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Madison County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Madison County stands at 374 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Asheville metro area, Madison County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Madison County, NC 374 80 23,742 5,082
2 Haywood County, NC 336 203 21,409 12,938
3 Henderson County, NC 258 293 21,915 24,901
4 Buncombe County, NC 218 554 20,550 52,294

