Waterloo, IA

These Are the Counties in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA5G2yF00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 596 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 350 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Waterloo metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Black Hawk County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Black Hawk County stands at 355 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area, Black Hawk County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Black Hawk County, IA 355 472 24,607 32,730
2 Grundy County, IA 340 42 20,695 2,554
3 Bremer County, IA 331 82 22,145 5,488

