ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

These Are the Counties in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA5G15W00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, a total of 2,953 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 354 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Allentown metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Carbon County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Carbon County stands at 455 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metro area, Carbon County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Carbon County, PA 455 291 24,863 15,895
2 Northampton County, PA 360 1,086 26,388 79,634
3 Lehigh County, PA 341 1,235 24,686 89,515
4 Warren County, NJ 321 341 22,555 23,974

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 243,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 78.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 960,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

Despite attempts at normalization, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim lives, both worldwide and nationwide. More than two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed almost 981,000 people in the United States, with nearly 30,000 deaths in the past two weeks alone. Largely because of the pandemic, U.S. life expectancy overall decreased by nearly two […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

7 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but seven states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago. As of April 1, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 18. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
Allentown, PA
Health
County
Carbon County, PA
Allentown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Allentown, PA
Carbon County, PA
Government
Carbon County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

Metro Areas Where the Burglary Rate is Soaring

Burglary – defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony – is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, a 7% decline from the previous year.  Most […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Geography#Bethlehem Easton#Pa Nj Metro Area#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

How Much it Costs to House a Family of 4 in Pennsylvania

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic – hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation. According to the Economic […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 960,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton metropolitan area, located […]
HAZLETON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

How Rhode Island’s Annual Unemployment Rate Compares to the Nation

The annual unemployment rate in the United States jumped to 8.1% in 2020, up from 3.7% in 2019, reversing a decade-long trend of falling jobless rates. The surge was largely attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the spread of the virus. However, as public policy priorities have shifted away from COVID-19 precautions […]
ECONOMY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Which states drink the most beer? Here’s how all 50 states (plus D.C.) rank

National Beer Day is the perfect time to take a look (USA TODAY Network) In just over a decade, beer's popularity has grown and stretched the demographic, spanning the cultural arch from fancy New York restaurants to minor league ballparks in the middle of nowhere and everywhere in between. And that type of brew-on-demand can be seen in Americans' overall consumption averages, where the national per-year tally breaks down to almost a 6-pack a week. Which states average the most cold ones in a year? According to beerinfo.com, here's how all 50 and Washington D.C. rank per capita...51. Utah (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Utah comes...
DRINKS
Outsider.com

Georgia and Maryland Become First States To Suspend Gas Tax

Georgia and Maryland suspended their states’ gas tax amidst record-high oil prices and surging fuel costs. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed a short-term bill that waived the 36.1 cents per gallon tax on regular gas and the 36.85 cents per gallon tax on diesel. The bill lasts for 30 days. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also signed a similar bill that eliminates the state’s 29 cents per gallon tax through the end of May.
GEORGIA STATE
GreenwichTime

Map: How much is gas in your area of Connecticut?

After gas prices soared to record highs across Connecticut earlier in March after Russia invaded Ukraine, driving up the price of a barrel of oil on the global market, the prices seem to be falling slightly. President Joe Biden recently said the United States would no longer import Russian oil,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Towns Where the Burglary Rate Is Falling the Fastest

Burglary – defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony – is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, resulting in billions of dollars in stolen property.  […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

110K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy