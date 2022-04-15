These Are the Counties in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, a total of 2,953 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 354 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Allentown metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Carbon County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Carbon County stands at 455 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metro area, Carbon County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Carbon County, PA 455 291 24,863 15,895 2 Northampton County, PA 360 1,086 26,388 79,634 3 Lehigh County, PA 341 1,235 24,686 89,515 4 Warren County, NJ 321 341 22,555 23,974

