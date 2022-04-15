These Are the Counties in the Warner Robins, GA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Warner Robins metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 701 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 369 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Warner Robins metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pulaski County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Pulaski County stands at 682 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Warner Robins metro area, Pulaski County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Pulaski County, GA 682 77 19,070 2,154 2 Peach County, GA 493 133 22,844 6,160 3 Houston County, GA 324 491 25,897 39,281

