These Are the Counties in the Albuquerque, NM Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA5FybZ00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Albuquerque metropolitan area, located in New Mexico, a total of 2,537 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 279 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Albuquerque metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Valencia County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Valencia County stands at 350 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Albuquerque metro area, Valencia County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in New Mexico where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Valencia County, NM 350 266 24,442 18,565
2 Torrance County, NM 340 53 17,191 2,681
3 Sandoval County, NM 298 419 23,804 33,508
4 Bernalillo County, NM 265 1,799 21,686 146,966

