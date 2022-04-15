ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, GA

These Are the Counties in the Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA5Fxiq00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Athens-Clarke County metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 491 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 239 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Athens metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Oglethorpe County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Oglethorpe County stands at 372 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Athens-Clarke County metro area, Oglethorpe County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Oglethorpe County, GA 372 55 21,753 3,216
2 Madison County, GA 363 105 23,979 6,930
3 Oconee County, GA 284 105 23,586 8,731
4 Clarke County, GA 181 226 23,788 29,640

