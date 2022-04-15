ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA5Fwq700 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Tuscaloosa metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 975 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 404 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Tuscaloosa metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hale County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Hale County stands at 705 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Tuscaloosa metro area, Hale County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Hale County, AL 705 105 31,665 4,714
2 Pickens County, AL 498 101 25,884 5,254
3 Tuscaloosa County, AL 373 769 27,138 55,962

