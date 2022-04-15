ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

These Are the Counties in the Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA5FvxO00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Texarkana metropolitan area, which covers parts of Texas and Arkansas, a total of 708 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 472 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Texarkana metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Little River County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Little River County stands at 821 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Texarkana metro area, Little River County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Little River County, AR 821 102 26,359 3,273
2 Bowie County, TX 459 431 21,393 20,079
3 Miller County, AR 400 175 21,824 9,550

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texarkana, TX
Coronavirus
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, TX
Health
State
Arkansas State
Texarkana, TX
Government
County
Little River County, AR
Local
Arkansas Health
24/7 Wall St.

How Much it Costs to House a Family of 4 in Missouri

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic – hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation. According to the Economic […]
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 222,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
NASHVILLE, TN
24/7 Wall St.

How Rhode Island’s Annual Unemployment Rate Compares to the Nation

The annual unemployment rate in the United States jumped to 8.1% in 2020, up from 3.7% in 2019, reversing a decade-long trend of falling jobless rates. The surge was largely attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the spread of the virus. However, as public policy priorities have shifted away from COVID-19 precautions […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Outsider.com

Missouri BBQ Restaurants Face Soaring Brisket Prices

Thanks to inflation, prices are up across the board, including food. One BBQ restaurant in Missouri is having to raise its prices to survive. Bogart’s has been open for 12 years now. Just like other small businesses across the country, they’ve got a loyal customer base that supports them through thick and thin. They even sell out of BBQ almost daily. “We’re blessed, we’re busy from the time we open our doors until we sell out in the afternoon,” said Michael Macchi, the owner and chef at Bogart’s Smoke House.
MISSOURI STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

The Top 5 Reasons You Should Move To Texas

A lot of people went through major life changes in the last couple of years. Some of those changes included moving, and Texas just happened to be one of the most popular places to relocate during the height of the pandemic. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, from July 2020...
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Single People Pay the Most for Food

Inflation is surging in the United States – in large part because of rising food prices. In cities across the country, food today is 8% more expensive on average than it was a year ago, and consumers are feeling the pinch. According to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, a single adult can […]
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

Metro Areas Where the Larceny-Theft Rate Is Soaring

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI – known as Part I offenses – larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJTV 12

How gas prices have changed in Mississippi in the last week

The national average price for a regular gallon of gas is now $4.11, falling seven cents since last week. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Mississippi using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of April 11. State gas tax data is from World Population Review. Three states—Connecticut, Georgia, and Maryland—have temporarily suspended […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KX News

North Dakota used car prices higher than the national average: survey

(iSeeCars) Used car prices have reached record highs with the average one- to five-year-old used car costing $34,852.  How much have used car prices risen in recent months? According to iSeeCars.com’s latest analysis of over 1.8 million used car sales in January, used car prices increased 36.9 percent, or $9,409, compared to the same period the previous […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

110K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy