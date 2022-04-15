ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Syracuse, NY Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA5Fu4f00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Syracuse metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 1,360 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 208 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Syracuse metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Onondaga County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Onondaga County stands at 226 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Syracuse metro area, Onondaga County ranks among the bottom 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Onondaga County, NY 226 1,047 24,703 114,684
2 Madison County, NY 177 126 18,774 13,397
3 Oswego County, NY 157 187 22,569 26,880

