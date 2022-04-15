ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

These Are the Counties in the Staunton-Waynesboro, VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA5FtBw00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Staunton-Waynesboro metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 383 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 316 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Staunton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Staunton, an independent city, has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Staunton stands at 450 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Staunton-Waynesboro metro area, Staunton ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Staunton City, VA 450 110 23,127 5,655
2 Augusta County, VA 285 213 25,399 18,973
3 Waynesboro City, VA 274 60 24,286 5,325

Comments / 0

