ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

VERIFY | Identifying real estate scams as home prices skyrocket

WCNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSusan B sent WCNC an email asking about...

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

My husband and I bought a retirement condo in 2008, and he died two years later. The condo is worth $50,000 more than we paid. Should I sell it now or wait?

I have a condo in Palm Desert, Calif., that my husband and I were going to retire to. We also have another primary residence in nearby Riverside. We bought the condo in 2008 for $363,000 — then the market took a dump, and it was worth about half that. In 2010, my husband died. I managed to pay off the mortgage, and now I am told it is worth about $415,000.
PALM DESERT, CA
TheAtlantaVoice

Scams Can Happen to Anyone. Here Are the Most Common Ones and How to Protect Yourself

Chances are you know someone who has been a victim of fraud or scams. As a result of the pandemic, fraudsters are finding new ways to reach new victims. The good news is that there are simple ways for consumers to stay safe and fight back.   Scammers are always coming up with new ways to […] The post <strong>Scams Can Happen to Anyone. Here Are the Most Common Ones and How to Protect Yourself </strong>  appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
WCNC

Man arrested by US Marshals outside Charlotte Ross store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man who had been wanted on multiple charges in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. Daniel Black was wanted for a parole violation in 2020 and had warrants for robbery and felony conspiracy with the U.S. Marshals. Investigators said Black had an extensive criminal history that includes resisting arrest, narcotics, firearm by a felon and larceny with firearms.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
moneytalksnews.com

Where Are Seniors Buying Homes?

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Construction Coverage. Today’s real estate market remains highly challenging for many buyers. With a limited supply of homes and a high number of buyers, prices have soared to record heights over the past two years. One of the underlying factors contributing to...
REAL ESTATE
WCNC

'I was just having a hard time getting into a place' | Charlotte mom shares the struggle of finding safe housing as local groups seek solutions

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Over 2,900 people are currently experiencing homelessness in Charlotte-Mecklenburg County, according to county data. While a majority of those without a home are single individuals, there are 305 families - totaling 937 people who are also among Charlotte's homeless. “I was applying for places and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Skyrocket#Scams#Zillow#Wcnc#Verify
marthastewart.com

How to Rent Out Your Home, According to Real Estate Agents

There are plenty of reasons why someone might consider renting out their house—it's a great way to make extra income, build assets, and gives property owners other options besides selling. Ellen Sykes, a broker with Coldwell Banker Warburg, notes that people often rent out their homes if they are making a temporary move or if they feel the selling market isn't in their favor. Instead of putting their home up for sale, "they'll wait for a more favorable time and make a little money to offset their expenses," Sykes says. No matter the reason, there are a few key steps to take to ensure the process is as smooth as possible—which is why we turned to the experts. Ahead, several brokers helped us curate a checklist to aid homeowners on their renting journey.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCNC

Pedestrian dead following accident on I-85, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after being hit by a car on Interstate 85 Friday night, according to Medic. Charlotte Fire reported the incident around 9 p.m. All northbound lanes are closed around exit 41 in the area for almost three hours. Medic confirmed one person died...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Online seller Letgo sued over murder and robbery of couple who were using app to buy a car

The online selling platform Letgo is facing a wrongful death lawsuit after a couple was robbed and killed while using the app as they tried to buy an SUV in a Denver, Colorado suburb in 2020. The lawsuit filed by family of the victims – Joe and Jossline Roland – in federal court on Thursday asserts that the app was negligent because it allowed the man who killed the parents of five children to become a “verified seller” while using a fake name despite his criminal past. The suit also named OfferUp, which has acquired the platform, as a defendant....
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCNC

Redacted 911 call released after shooting at DaBaby's house in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — One person was injured in a shooting at the mansion of rapper DaBaby Wednesday evening, Troutman police confirmed. Police responded to a reported shooting at DaBaby's home around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. When officers got to the property, they found a person who'd been shot. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Homicide investigation underway in northeast Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed it is working the scene of a homicide from Sunday night. According to an alert from the department, the incident happened in the 1400 block of Metals Drive in the North Tryon Division. WCNC Charlotte received video and photos from the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 person injured after shooting in Uptown Charlotte, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Uptown. Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Charlotte Sunday night. WCNC Charlotte arrived in the 250 block where police were staged near a 7-11...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Person shot near restaurant, Charlotte police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story cited a response from Medic that said this incident was a stabbing. Charlotte police later responded to an inquiry from WCNC Charlotte and said in their own statement this was a shooting. A person is in the hospital...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Teen dead after shooting near Mint Hill gas station

MINT HILL, N.C. — An 18-year-old female is dead after a shooting near the border of Charlotte and Mint Hill late Thursday afternoon, Medic confirmed. The Mint Hill Police Department is now leading the investigation. Earlier investigators with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department could be seen at the crime scene, which is a Shell gas station located at the corner of Albemarle Road (North Carolina Route 27) and Wilgrove Mint Hill Road. This intersection is also the dividing line between the two towns.
MINT HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy