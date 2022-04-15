ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Bulls to face Bucks, LaVine finally gets playoff taste

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine finally gets a chance to play in the playoffs with Chicago set to face the...

Patrick Beverley’s Girlfriend Posts Pics On Instagram After Timberwolves Beat Clippers, Congratulating Her Boyfriend For Making The NBA Playoffs

Patrick Beverley made a lot of headlines earlier this week when he effusively celebrated the Minnesota Timberwolves beating the Los Angeles Clippers in the first game of the Western Conference play-in tournament. They secured their spot in the 2022 NBA playoffs, but for Bev and the T-Wolves meant more than...
Antetokounmpo eager to win title a 'second time, third time'

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo acknowledges there is pressure in the NBA playoffs and after the winning the first title, “your mind wants to win a second time or a third time.”. A leading MVP candidate again this season, Antetokounmpo likes to compare playing basketball...
Tristan Thompson Challenges Zach LaVine: Be Like Booker in Playoffs

The Chicago Bulls are gearing up for their first playoff appearance since 2017. Midseason addition Tristan Thompson has a ton of postseason experience, including an NBA title on his resume. According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, Thomspon pulled All-Star teammate Zach LaVine aside and told him he needs to “take the playoff stage.”
NBA ROUND-UP: Atlanta Hawks cruise past Charlotte Hornets to set up Eastern Conference play-in clash with Cleveland Cavaliers, while New Orleans Pelicans beat San Antonio Spurs for LA Clippers showdown

The NBA post-season continued on Wednesday night as the first of the final eliminators in the Eastern and Western Conferences took place via the play-ins. Out East, the ninth-seeded Atlanta Hawks hosted the 10th-seeded Charlotte Hornets for the right to travel to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the battle for the eighth seed. Out West, No 9 seed New Orleans Pelicans hosted No 10 seed San Antonio Spurs for the right to face the LA Clippers for the final play-off spot.
Bucks downplay dominance of Bulls as teams meet in playoffs

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks are downplaying their recent domination of the Chicago Bulls as they open the playoff portion of their title defense. Milwaukee has won 16 of its last 17 meetings with the sixth-seeded Bulls heading into their Eastern Conference first-round series beginning Sunday at Fiserv Forum. The Bulls’ lone victory came in the 2020-21 regular-season finale with the Bucks resting all their starters. The Bucks won by at least 21 points each of the two times they faced the Bulls within the last month.
Mitchell, Jazz win opener 99-93 as Mavs play without Doncic

DALLAS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 of his 32 points after halftime, Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 26 and the Utah Jazz opened the playoffs with a 99-93 victory over Dallas. The Mavericks were without injured two-time All-Star guard Luka Doncic. The fourth-seeded Mavericks started the playoffs at home for the first time since their NBA title season 11 years ago. Doncic was out with a strained left calf and is day to day. Game 2 is Monday night. Jalen Brunson had 24 points for Dallas and Spencer Dinwiddie 22.
Heat open their quest for a title Sunday, with Hawks in way

MIAMI (AP) — Regular-season successes were nice but meant little to the Miami Heat in the grand scheme of things. The Heat aren’t shy about saying what matters to them is the postseason and the pursuit of a championship. That quest truly starts Sunday when the top-seeded Heat begin an Eastern Conference first-round series against Trae Young and the eighth-seeded Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks have some injury issues after Clint Capela went down in Friday’s play-in win over Cleveland. But they also had double-digit leads on Miami in three of the four meetings between the clubs this season.
