ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Far-right candidate Le Pen says Stellantis CEO's pay package "shocking"

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said on Friday that the 2021 compensation package for Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares was “shocking”, echoing comments from rival Emmanuel Macron.

“Of course it is shocking. One way to offset these remunerations is to develop staff shareholdings,” Le Pen told BFM television.

Just nine days ahead of a runoff election that will determine who will lead the European Union’s second-largest economy for the next five years, opinion polls show centrist President Emmanuel Macron is slightly ahead of Le Pen.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Paris Suburb Feels Little Love for Either Presidential Candidate

BOBIGNY, France (Reuters) - Boxing coach Kab Thiam has voted in a French election twice: in 2002 to block the far right's Jean-Marie Le Pen from power and again last Sunday for the hard left's presidential candidate. Now, though, with his favourite Jean-Luc Melenchon out, the 39-year-old does not plan...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marine Le Pen
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Carlos Tavares
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#French#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Bridget Mulroy

Biden Asked About Trump's 2024 Hopes

Biden doesn't see Trump's 2024 campaign as a threat.(Jon Tyson/iStock) On Thursday at an emergency NATO summit in Brussels, United States President Joe Biden said, “I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me."
POLITICO

The countries Biden just can’t get on board

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Earlier today, the State Department announced that India’s foreign and defense ministers will visit Washington next week to see top U.S. officials. Unlike nearly every other piece of paper the State Department has been producing lately, however, this news release was missing two words: “Russia” and “Ukraine.”
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia formally warns US to stop giving weapons to Ukraine or face ‘unpredictable consequences’

Russia sent a formal letter to the U.S. this week warning it to stop sending weapons to Ukraine or it would face “unpredictable consequences.”. The letter, which was reviewed by and first reported by The Washington Post on Thursday, accused the U.S. and NATO of “adding fuel” to the conflict in Ukraine by sending “most sensitive” weapons shipments there.
POLITICS
Reuters

Climate change activists block central Paris square

PARIS, April 16 (Reuters) - Climate change activists forced the closure of a main square in central Paris on Saturday to protest against the environmental programmes put forward by France's remaining presidential candidates. The Extinction Rebellion (XR) had said on its website that it planned to block a major Parisian...
PROTESTS
The Independent

‘Collapse of support’: AOC warns Biden’s poll numbers could signal poor turnout among Dems

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez believes Joe Biden is at risk of losing Democratic voters who worked “over time to get him elected” should the US president fail to deliver on key progressive policies, she said during an interview with NY1 Thursday night.“This is really about the collapse of support among young people, among the Democratic base,” the second-term New York congresswoman told Errol Louis on the NY1 political program Inside City Hall. “They aren’t necessarily being seen.”Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s response came from a question on Mr Biden’s falling approval numbers, and whether the administration might, or even should, be open to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

404K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy