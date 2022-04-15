Far-right candidate Le Pen says Stellantis CEO's pay package "shocking"

PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said on Friday that the 2021 compensation package for Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares was “shocking”, echoing comments from rival Emmanuel Macron.

“Of course it is shocking. One way to offset these remunerations is to develop staff shareholdings,” Le Pen told BFM television.

Just nine days ahead of a runoff election that will determine who will lead the European Union’s second-largest economy for the next five years, opinion polls show centrist President Emmanuel Macron is slightly ahead of Le Pen.