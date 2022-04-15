ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Operation Brock: M20 queuing system scaled back ahead of Easter getaway

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GuU5E_0fA5D9BX00

Parts of the M20 have reopened just one week after a new queuing system was put in place to deal with heavy congestion on routes to cross-Channel ports .

National Highways said it was scaling back Operation Brock , which saw lorries heading to Dover queue on one side of the motorway, “in light of the reducing threat of disruption to services across the English Channel.”

Measures were triggered to control the movement of HGVs in the area and relieve the congestion made worse by the suspension of P&O services, which has been partly blamed for the long queues.

Dover-Calais sailings by P&O Ferries were still suspended as of Thursday night, which caused large tailbacks of lorries forming on roads approaching the Port of Dover throughout the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MgM6m_0fA5D9BX00

National Highways said junctions 10a and 11 on the coastbound M20 reopened on Friday. Junctions 8 and 9 are expected to follow subject to traffic conditions.

Nicky Potts of National Highways said: “Scaling it back now is a sensible response to the changing outlook and restores capacity on the motorway in time for the weekend.”

Kent ports have been subject to delays as a result of several factors in the past few weeks.

Earlier this month, the area was plunged into traffic chaos, with gridlocked roads near the port caused by disruption to cross-Channel ferries and bad weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ONQwy_0fA5D9BX00

The new IT system for customs checks also encountered problems at the Britain’s busiest port in the wake of Brexit.

Another traffic management system, the Dover Traffic Access Protocol (TAP) scheme - where lorries heading to the port queue on the left side of the A20 outside the town - was also implemented to ease the lorry jams.

According to the Kent Resilience Forum, Operation Brock normally has the capacity for about 2,000 lorries, but it has been holding up to 4,000.

Typically, the scheme asks HGVs to queue between junctions eight and nine on the M20 southbound, while the northbound carriageway operates as a contraflow. But Brock was extended to junction 11 to manage with the swelling congestion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QAZXr_0fA5D9BX00

It comes as millions of drivers are expected on the roads on Good Friday in what is predicted to be the busiest travel day of the Easter weekend, which is likely exacerbate the hold-ups.

An estimated 4.62 million journeys are likely to be made across the UK, with a further 22.48 million across the bank holiday weekend in what could be the busiest in years, according to the RAC.

More delays are predicted following travel mayhem on Thursday - as well as passengers at airports and train stations left waiting for hours in long queues.

On top of all the travel disruption, supplies of petrol and diesel at filling stations in some areas of the country have been at around half their usual level as the UK’s travel network comes under pressure.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Millions of travellers face motorway jams, rail delays and airport queues over ‘busier than usual’ Easter

Travellers across the country can expect congested roads, long queues at airports and disruption to trains after warnings by motoring organisations that Easter weekend will be “busier than usual”.Large traffic jams were present on the M20 in Dover due to P&O Dover-Calais services still being suspended, with some travellers complaining they missed their ferries after waiting for hours.The firm temporarily suspended sailings last month after sacking 800 of its crew without notice. The firm had hoped to restart crossings ahead of the Easter weekend, but yesterday announced this would not be possible after the Maritime and Coastguard agency detained...
TRAFFIC
BBC

M20: Operation Brock deployed over P&O freight delays

Work to deploy moveable barriers on the M20 in Kent is to take place on Monday night, National Highways has said. The measure is being reintroduced as a precaution due to reduced ferry capacity at the Port of Dover. Kent Resilience Forum said there was "sufficient capacity" to accommodate displaced...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Roads running ‘reasonably freely’ on Good Friday amid warnings of travel chaos

Travel chaos was not as bad as initially feared on Good Friday despite large traffic jams in some areas of the country, as temperatures hit 20C (68F) in the early afternoon.An estimated 4.62 million journeys were predicted to be made across the UK, with a further 22.48 million across the bank holiday weekend in what could be the busiest in years, according to the RAC.Large traffic jams were present on the M20 in Dover due to as P&O Dover-Calais services remained suspended, with some travellers complaining they missed their ferries after waiting for hours.Images showed huge lines of cars stretching...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

P&O Ferries suspends passenger services across Channel over Easter

P&O Ferries has suspended all passenger services on the Dover-Calais route over the Easter bank holiday weekend, causing further disruptions for UK travellers. Two of the beleaguered ferry firm’s eight vessels – the Pride of Kent and Spirit of Britain – are still being detained by Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) over safety concerns, resulting in ferry shortages on a key route in the run-up the busy travel period.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Weekend#Traffic Jams#Ferries#Uk#M20#National Highways#Operation Brock#Tailbacks
The Independent

Travellers to France advised to bring food and drink for long queues in Kent

People travelling to France via the Channel Tunnel have been advised to bring food and drink as lengthy queues continue at the Port of Dover.Roads in Kent have been hit by long delays in recent days due to a shortage of ferries caused by the suspension of sailings by P&O Ferries after it sacked nearly 800 seafarers without notice.The operator said it plans to resume operations on the Dover-Calais route next week pending regulatory approval.Toby Howe, tactical lead at the Kent Resilience Forum, advised travellers to France to “allow a lot of extra time”.He told BBC Breakfast the delays had been...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Free Covid tests scaled back as deadline nears

Free Covid-19 tests in England are being scaled back as people scramble for free test packs while they are still available.People trying to order lateral flow tests are discouraged to order packs when they try and access them online.“Most tests are now needed for people at higher risk,” according to the online ordering system.“In England, most people without Covid-19 symptoms no longer need to take rapid lateral flow tests.“Some people still need tests to stay safe, like: NHS staff; people who are at higher risk; people who are visiting high-risk places.“We want to make sure tests are available for people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

P&O Ferries sackings: Government to review contracts with ferry firm

All P&O Ferries contracts across government will be reviewed in response to the way it sacked 800 workers. Staff have been protesting after many were told without warning by video message on Thursday that it would be "their final day of employment". In a letter to the company, Transport Secretary...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Easter travel disruption ‘ruined’ newly-married couple’s honeymoon plans

A newly-married couple have said Easter weekend travel disruption has ruined their honeymoon plans after they missed their ferry amid long queues in Dover.Ashley Griffiths-Beamon, 33, and his husband Damian Griffiths-Beamon, 36, got married on Thursday and were due to travel to Belgium to celebrate their honeymoon.Mr Ashley Griffiths-Beamon told the PA news agency: “I’m upset and frustrated.“We had lovely plans for today which have now been ruined.“The delays will impact our plans today for our day in Bruges, which is a shame as we have both been looking forward to visiting the city.”DFDS initially advised customers on Friday morning...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Fuel supplies drop by half as travellers head off on Easter breaks

Supplies of petrol and diesel at filling stations in some areas of the country are running at around half their usual level as the UK’s travel network came under pressure ahead of the Easter getaway, new figures suggest.Petrol stock levels at garages in eastern England averaged 19% as of April 10, with south-east England recording 21% and London 22%, a drop from the pre-pandemic average of 40%.It comes as travellers using airports, train stations and roads were left waiting for hours in long queues on Thursday.Delays were seen on motorways, with 27.6 million car journeys expected to take place over...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Busy Saturday for motorists in Easter getaway, but traffic is ‘flowing’

Motorists have faced a busy Easter Saturday, but traffic is said to be flowing as people make their getaways for the bank holiday weekend.There have been some delays on the roads but conditions are less congested than Good Friday, according to the AA.The motoring organisation has predicted a total of 27.6 million journeys will be made over a busier than usual Easter weekend as people enjoy the good weather, embark on staycations and avoid train travel due to engineering works.Planning a road trip getaway over the Easter break? Find out when the roads are busiest and how to prepare via...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Passenger train narrowly avoided hitting two cars at user-operated level crossing in Norfolk after drivers failed to call signaller to check the route was clear, investigation finds

A passenger train narrowly avoided striking two cars at a user-operated crossing after the drivers failed to call the signaller to check the route was clear, an investigation has found. The vehicles had travelled to the crossing in Coltishall Lane near Hoveton, Norfolk, at a time when some drivers were...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Millions face Easter travel chaos as record number of drivers hit Britain’s roads

Millions of Britons are facing an Easter weekend of travel chaos with a record number of cars on the road, major rail disruption and long queues at ferry ports and airports.The RAC says drivers are collectively planning more than 21 million leisure journeys by car this weekend despite the soaring cost of fuel.It is the highest number since the organisation first started tracking motorists’ plans in 2014. The busiest day is set to be Good Friday, followed by Easter Monday. Supplies of petrol and diesel at filling stations in some areas of the country are running at around half their...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Harry and Meghan go for a spin in mini cars driven by children at Invictus Games

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been taken for a spin by a couple of young drivers in mini cars at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.Harry and Meghan hopped into miniature open-topped Land Rover vehicles driven by two little girls ahead of the event’s opening ceremony in The Hague.The duke also took part in the Jaguar Land Rover driving challenge, sitting in the front passenger seat and helping to navigate a course of bridge structures, ramps and rocks.Jaguar Land Rover provides financial backing for the games.The couple, who could be seen holding hands, arrived at the Zuiderpark around...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Extinction Rebellion block four of London’s busiest bridges on bank holiday

Climate change protesters have blocked four of London’s busiest bridges on the first day of the Easter bank holiday.Hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists were on Waterloo, Blackfriars, Lambeth and Westminster bridges, calling for an end to new fossil fuel investments.BREAKING: Extinction Rebellion have blocked bridges in London again.We will #RebelForLife till the Government act like its a #ClimateEmergency and end all new oil & gas.3 years ago XR made a garden on Waterloo bridge & occupied London. We will go on till we meet our demands. pic.twitter.com/gUvOmuckHO— Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) April 15, 2022Demonstrators playing bongos and waving banners...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Extinction Rebellion block main four bridges in central London including Waterloo and Westminster

Extinction Rebellion activists have formed human barriers to block traffic and close four London bridges, causing significant delays in the capital.The climate protesters are in the roads outside Westminster, Blackfriars, Waterloo and Lambeth bridges, holding flags and banners declaring a “climate emergency”.Demonstrators have also been pictured playing bongos and waving banners reading “end fossil fuels now” and “love in action” as queues of traffic form on the first day of the Easter bank holiday.Videos posted to social media showed a number of Met Police officers at the scene of the protests. A Met spokesperson said: “We are aware of...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s supply chain ‘taskforce’ was abolished days after being announced, government admits

The government has admitted that a special “taskforce” announced last autumn to tackle the supply chain crisis existed for just days – and may never have convened.Established the day before Boris Johnson began conducting a major reshuffle, the cross-governmental group tasked with “fixing” supply issues was placed under the supervision of Michael Gove.Reports at the time claimed that Mr Johnson had joked to Mr Gove – who was then Cabinet Office minister – that he “didn’t want to have to cancel Christmas again” as the National Economic Recovery Taskforce (Logistics) was set up.But in response to a parliamentary question from...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

605K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy