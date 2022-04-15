H. J. Russell & Company in Joint Venture Selected to Provide Program Management Services for Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
DALLAS/ATLANTA — H. J. Russell & Company (Russell), among the nation’s largest Black-owned construction services businesses, along with joint venture partner AECOM, was recently selected to provide civil airside program and construction management services for Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). This effort will support DFW’s long-term Civil Airside Master Plan...garlandjournal.com
