WAKE UP AND STAY WOKE: Honoring Black Women

By Garland Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Smith yells at comedian Chris Rock (not pictured) from his front-row seat at the 2022 Oscars after taking the stage and slapping him for a joke about Smith’s wife during the March 27 ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. There are right ways and wrong...

Whoopi Goldberg Thinks Academy 'Made the Right Decision' Not Removing Will Smith from Oscars

Whoopi Goldberg feels the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences handled the Will Smith incident with Chris Rock the best they could during the Oscars. On The View panel Tuesday morning, the Oscar winner — who has previously hosted the awards ceremony — discussed Will's public apology after the Best Actor winner went onstage and struck comedian Rock over a joke made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
Will Smith Just Reacted to His Oscars Ban—Here’s What He Really Thinks of the Academy’s Decision

Click here to read the full article. Immediately after the Academy of Motion Pictures’ decision to ban Will Smith from attending the Oscars and all Academy events for the next ten years, the actor has come forward with his thoughts. Smith won Best Actor for his role as Richard Williams in King Richard at the 94th Annual Academy Awards ceremony on March 27, 2022. Weeks later, on April 8, 2022, the Academy held a meeting to determine if Smith’s award should be revoked following his altercation with Chris Rock on stage at the ceremony. While the Academy allowed Smith to keep his trophy,...
Whoopi Goldberg Says Film Academy Won’t “Take That Oscar From” Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

As Hollywood deals with the fallout of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the 2022 Oscars stage, shortly before Smith won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, many observers have wondered whether the Motion Picture Academy will take away Smith’s Oscar. While the Academy hasn’t given any indications to that effect, one of the members of its board of governors, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who’s also an Oscar winner and former host, voiced her own thoughts on the fate of Smith’s Oscar.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" PerformanceWill...
Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Oscars Slap on Social Media

Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media this morning to make a short statement addressing the infamous slapping incident involving her husband Will Smith at the Academy Awards on Sunday. Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on the Oscars stage following a joke made about Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which is a result of her alopecia.
Will Smith
Cory Booker
Dick Gregory
Chris Rock
Chris Rock has been mocking Jada Pinkett Smith for 25 years

The Daily Beast has unearthed a clip from an October 1997 episode of HBO's The Chris Rock Show -- two months after G.I. Jane was released and two months before Will Smith married Jada Pinkett -- in which he made a joke at her expense while discussing the Million Women March. “You know, at the Million Women March, there were moving speeches from people like Maxine Waters, Winnie Mandela, and here are some inspirational words from the lovely Jada Pinkett," Rock joked. Rock proceeds to cut to a clip of a young Jada Pinkett at the march, with a fake Jada yelling “Burn motherf*cker, burn!” So Rock's joke at Sunday's Oscars wasn't the first or second time he mocked her. As previously pointed out, he roasted her in his 2016 Oscars monologue.
Gayle King wows in figure-hugging dress that causes a stir

Fresh from her stunning turn at the CMT Music Awards on Monday – Gayle King has pulled another winning look out of her closet. The CBS Mornings star looked incredible in a figure-hugging, floral midi dress which she teamed with some comfy sneakers for an interview with The Color Purple author Alice Walker on Wednesday. Gayle sweetly revealed that she chose her dress because Alice "loves flowers".
Aunjanue Ellis, Nia Long, Quinta Brunson & Chanté Adams Honored At ‘Black Women in Hollywood’ Gala

Often times, it takes far too long for talented Black women in Hollywood to get their flowers. Fortunately, Essence Magazine is helping lead the way in honoring Black women who are blazing a path of their own in the world film and television. Not long before the industry’s biggest stars gather into the Dolby Theater, Essence Magazine put together its annual “Black Women In Hollywood” gala. This year, honorees included Quinta Brunson, Aunjanue Ellis, Nia Long and Chanté Adams. Stars like Will Smith, Donald Glover and Serena Williams were also in attendance. The event’s program was headlined by remarks from Ellis, who is nominated for her first Academy Award this evening.
Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
Alec Baldwin Says Oscars 'Turned Into The Jerry Springer Show': 'I Love You Chris Rock'

Alec Baldwin is weighing in on the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Academy Awards. During Sunday night's ceremony, Will, who later won Best Actor, walked onto the stage and struck Rock in response to a joke he made about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The moment left the comedian speechless, but he kept the show going by making light of the incident and moving on.
Chris Rock’s brother Tony tears into Will Smith during comedy show

Chris Rock’s brother Tony tore into Will Smith after the actor slapped Rock at the Oscars.Smith walked on stage to slap Rock, who was presenting an award at the film awards ceremony, after the comedian made a joke about his wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith.On Friday (1 April), five days after the incident, Smith made the decision to step down from the Academy following reports he would face disciplinary action. The decision has stripped him of his membership to the Oscars awards body.While Rock himself has said he is “still processing what happened”, his brother Tony – who is...
Chris Rock’s Brother, Tony Rock, Addresses Will Smith’s Oscars Slap, Says Diddy Lied About Reconciliation

Chris Rock’s brother, Tony Rock, is the latest to share some public thoughts on Will Smith’s Oscars slap. As part of his usual 20 Questions Tuesday festivities, Tony was met with a number of inquiries related to the Oscar-winning King Richard actor having slapped the comedian at the 2022 Oscars this past Sunday. As has been stated and restated in a slew of articles since, the slap was preceded by Chris telling a G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Will apologized to the Academy in his acceptance speech later that evening, then apologized to Chris in an extended statement shared to Instagram on Monday.
Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
