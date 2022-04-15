ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avengers: Endgame deleted scene appears to prove terrifying Thanos theory

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

An Avengers: Endgame deleted scene could prove that a popular theory about the villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) has been true all along.

The clip, which you can watch on streaming service Disney Plus , is an alternate version of a conversation between Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) featured in the film.

Swinton’s character can be seen telling Hulk that removing an Infinity Stone creates a new timeline. However, she then goes on to reveal something that was omitted from the film – that she’s already used the Time Stone to see beyond her very own death.

It’s here where she drops the huge revelation that Thanos’s destructive finger-snap, which wiped out half of all existence, didn’t actually kill a single person.

She explains that, rather than kill people, Thanos willed them out of existence , which is what made their eventual resurrection possible

While this conveniently explains why Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow – who died trying to bring everyone back – couldn’t be resurrected, it also reveals what could be a future issue for the heroes: Thanos still being alive.

Avengers : Endgame ended with Tony Stark snapping his fingers and wiping out Thanos and his army, much in the same way that Thanos wiped out half of the Avengers.

If all those who were willed out of existence by Thanos can return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe , then surely Thanos can, too.

Exactly how the studio’s writers could bring him back is a mystery, but perhaps there’ll be another villain looking to enlist the services of the Mad Titan for their future plans.

Either way, it’s probably nice for Marvel bosses to know that they can bring back Thanos should they ever want to.

Avengers: Endgame is available to stream on Disney Plus. Find our ranking of every character – from worst to best – here .

Christopher Salmons
1d ago

Just because Thanos willed people out of existence with his snap, it doesn't mean that Tony did the same. The stones execute the will of the holder, Tony might've used his snap to kill Thanos and his army instead of just making them disappear.

true texan
1d ago

I see why they deleted this. it completely contradicts her own line to Dr Strange, that she was never able to see past her death in n the hospital where their spirits were looking out from the balcony

Capt. Rex
9h ago

Thanos’ mistake was that he allowed enough of the Avengers to exist and they devised a way to bring everyone back. When Tony snapped his finger there was no 1/2 measures. He took everyone who supported Thanos out. No one is bringing Thanos back

