Clackamas County, OR

CCC Foundation hires Debra Mason as executive director

By Jaelen Ogadhoh
Mollala Pioneer
 1 day ago
Clackamas Service Center leader for over nine years moving to fundraising efforts at community college

Clackamas Community College Foundation announced this week a new executive director in Debra Mason, who will be transitioning to the CCC role from the Clackamas Service Center.

Mason joins the foundation, a nonprofit affiliated with the school that funds scholarships and programming for students, on July 1 after nine years of working as the executive director, director of operations and director of nutrition at the service center.

"Clackamas Community College is fortunate to have Debra Mason as its new foundation executive director. She has a deep understanding of the Clackamas County community and strong connections with partners across our district," said Tim Cook, president of CCC.

"She also understands our mission of providing affordable, accessible and flexible education to the community," he added.

The Clackamas Service Center, a nonprofit that provides a range of food, health, and other support services to individuals and families in need, saw revenue soar during Mason's tenure by more than 300% over a six-year span, CCC reported in a press release.

Mason, who additionally developed and executed a campaign to open a second location for the center, will now oversee the CCC Foundation's financial objectives and administration of strategic planning and operations.

She earned a master's degree in nutritional biology from the University of California-Davis, as well as a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Sonoma State University. She also has taught nutrition, anatomy and physiology at Mt. Hood Community College.

"As a community college instructor, I have seen the dedication of community college students," Mason said. "Most of them are working and a lot of them have children, but they are dedicated to following their path."

According to CCC's website, many of their enrolled students work full-time or several part-time jobs on top of their studies, often additionally raising families and balancing a range of other personal commitments.

"The foundation's mission is to build financial and public support for the community through fundraising that supports the college and its students as well as build public and business awareness of the college and how it benefits the community," CCC said in the press release.

Per the release, the foundation awarded over $737,000 in scholarships to hundreds of students during the 2020-21 school year and provided access to academic support and technical and career training.

To donate or learn more about the Clackamas Community College Foundation, click here .

Portland Tribune

Clackamas County medical program to host 10th annual fundraiser

Donations sought to support Volunteers In Medicine's operational costs for free clinic. 10 years of Clackamas Volunteers In Medicine's free health care services for residents facing barriers will be commemorated in April at the nonprofit's anniversary luncheon, an annual fundraising event which officials say generates approximately one-third of its operational budget.
Mollala Pioneer

Clackamas Community College art exhibit honors Willamette River

Collection of paintings, installations showcases Native American ancestors who stewarded landArt illustrating the history and health of the storied Willamette River will be showcased this month in partnership with Clackamas Community College. Titled "Braided River: Lower Willamette Speaks," the exhibit will be on display from April 7-29 at the college's Alexander Gallery, located on its Oregon City campus in the Niemeyer Center at 19600 Molalla Ave. The collection of paintings, installations, photography and texts follow a central theme of showcasing Native American ancestors who stewarded land along the Willamette River as well as the diverse populations who worked on the...
Portland Tribune

Clackamas student art show in person for first time in 3 years

More than 150 pieces of art express beauty, make cultural connections and raise awareness about the effects of trauma. Middle and high school students across Clackamas County are using more than 150 pieces of art to express beauty, make cultural connections and raise awareness about the effects of trauma. "Abdulah,"...
Mollala Pioneer

Clackamas County ends association with Reimagine Oregon project

By 3-1 vote, commissioners withdraw from meeting participation, citing disagreements about defunding policeWith a 3-1 vote this week, Clackamas County has officially withdrawn its association with the Reimagine Oregon project, citing misalignment with the policy-reform campaign's values around defunding police. Reimagine Oregon launched in 2020 to address systemic racism through concrete policy changes aimed at dismantling systems in legislature, law enforcement, education, health and housing resulting in disproportionate harm to Black communities, per its website. Clackamas County is among multiple jurisdictions in the Metro region that project organizers have invited to attend a series of meetings advising state legislators...
Mollala Pioneer

New market organization raises funds for nonprofits

The Molalla business brings market vendors and nonprofits together for fundraisers and community engagement. A Spring Makers Market is coming to the Molalla Warming Center for a weekend market event. The market will feature an array of local artisans as well as food truck Altengertz Bratwurst to serve up brats and burgers. The market, which will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 22, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23, is hosted by Willamette Valley Markets, a new business created by Amy Hansen. Hansen started organizing markets this year. She sells jewelry...
Mollala Pioneer

Hopkins forest plans busy spring return

Forest Forever Inc. will see the return of classes and activities to the longtime demonstration areaAfter suffering with pandemic restrictions like so many organizations, Local nonprofit Forests Forever Inc. (FFI) is ready to roll this spring with classes and activities at its Hopkins Demonstration Forest in Beavercreek, as well as plans for the months ahead. "We weathered the past couple years of the pandemic and are getting our education programs back up and running,: said FFI Executive Director Ken Everett. "We are completely booked for the entire spring with school groups coming out to the forest nearly every day....
Mollala Pioneer

Poll: School boards have little support from Oregon constituents

Taxpayers value early childhood learning and support services but don't feel represented by elected education officials, Oregon Values & Beliefs Center's latest survey showsOregonians broadly support funding educational programs, yet recent statewide survey respondents generally lacked support for their local school boards. Only 36% of those polled said they feel their school board represents their values and beliefs. Another 38% said they don't feel represented by their local school board and 26% said they were unsure. Oregon Values & Beliefs Center's latest survey, which polled 1,563 Oregon residents ages 18 and older, found that Democrats are more likely than...
Mollala Pioneer

Beavercreek church to host inaugural Earth Day event

Free festivities to take place at 6 p.m. Friday, April 22, and from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 23Beavercreek United Church of Christ, aka "The Ten O'Clock Church," is hosting a free, two-day Earth Day event this month to encourage environmental sustainability through education, celebration, honor and advocacy. The church's inaugural event will begin 6 p.m. with a movie night and sustainability discussion on Friday, April 22, and will resume from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, April 23, featuring a guest speaker, children's activities, a land blessing and information tables helmed by local stewardship and advocacy organizations. Both days of activities will...
Mollala Pioneer

Mollala Pioneer

Molalla, OR
ABOUT

The Molalla Pioneer is the community's best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what's happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.molallapioneer.com

