LITHIA — A 59-year-old man died Thursday morning after he hit an 11-foot alligator on Balm-Picnic Road, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. about two miles west of County Road 39 on Balm-Picnic Road, also known as County Road 672, deputies said. The impact with the gator caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before settling in a ditch on the north side of the road.

LITHIA, FL ・ 23 DAYS AGO