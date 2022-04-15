ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

FIRST ALERT: Easter weekend showers & storms

By Jamie Arnold
WMBF
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Showers and storms are likely on Saturday with a bit of drying trend just in time for Easter Sunday. Skies will clear overnight with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s inland and middle to upper 50s along the coast. EASTER WEEKEND. Saturday...

