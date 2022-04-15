ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Fragrant wines: 7 pretty bouquets to swirl and stir the senses

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iE70K_0fA562e600

When it comes to engaging the senses, the first swirl is paramount to the pleasure a wine brings.

Thanks to those initial scents your nose picks up, you’ve already fallen for that delicious drop before your taste buds have even had a chance to have their say, and its swathes of flavour glide seductively along.

Sometimes it really can be love at first sniff – and it’s essentially our ability to smell that determines how we taste. So if you find a wine’s scent pleasing, you’re pretty much guaranteed to enjoy drinking it.

Whether its fresh green shoots, a bold display of cassis or hint of honeysuckle, these harmonious bouquets deliver what they promise…

1. Pierre Jaurant French Chardonnay 2020, IGP Pays d’Oc, France, £6.29, Aldi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yd7GC_0fA562e600
(Pierre Jaurant/PA)

Quintessential cheerful chardonnay with good intensity, there’s an exotic tropical top note here with uplifting pineapple, melon and lemon curd nuances, supported by floral aromas and hint of vanilla. Juicy apple and pear flavours are backed by fresh acidity, with toasty accents and a lingering fruity finish. Delicious.

2. The Society’s Rose 2021, Pays D’Oc, France, £6.75, The Wine Society

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31IZia_0fA562e600
(The Wine Society/PA)

A fun fruity floral, this delightful posy’s packed with aromas of summer fruits. Scents of strawberries and cherries cascade onto the lively palate, with plenty of punch to the ripe, rounded fruit and a wash of watermelon riding on the fresh berry flavours.

3. Bruce Jack Sauvignon Blanc 2021, WO Bredekloof, South Africa, £7, Co-op stores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47XJXb_0fA562e600
(Co-op/PA)

Fresh as a daisy, there’s definitely greenness to this South African gem, with freshly-cut grass, green apples, nettles and hint of fig inviting interest. Fresh, tangy and herbaceous with touches of aromatic nectarine, the nose itself is mouth-watering before you’ve barely swallowed the wine.

4. Terre di Faiano Primitivo Organic Wine 2020, Puglia, Italy, £7.99, Waitrose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FoHPG_0fA562e600
(Waitrose/PA)

A fruit bomb, with lovely beams of blackberry and cherry layered with vanilla and chocolate, while whiffs of sweet spice provide the base note and underscore the rich, dark fruits. Silky smooth, everything unfolds effortlessly onto the palate, with flashes of berries and spicy fruit carrying the finish.

5. Yalumba Organic Viognier 2021, South Australia, £9.99, Waitrose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GWVI5_0fA562e600
(Yalumba/PA)

Yalumba’s viogniers set the bar Down Under and this full-bodied white offers a persistent mix of orange blossom and honeysuckle, with apricot notes leading the way. Silky and succulent, with layers of fragrant fruit and a creamy note streaming through the blossom, there’s the perfect balance of concentration and fresh acidity. A real peach you’ll never tire of.

6. Billy Bosch Paarl Pinotage 2021, £9.99, Virgin Wines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EMyNn_0fA562e600
(Virgin Wines/PA)

Solidly built with a swathe of black, plummy fruits, brambles and boysenberry against a backdrop of soft raspberry fruits, it’s dense, compact and offers a beautiful selection of mixed aromas. The brambly feel continues with earthy, leafy notes and touch of liquorice on the persistent, spice laced finish. An easy-going, friendly yet flavourful wine.

7. Gaia Organic Malbec 2019, Mendoza, Argentina, £16.99, Waitrose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30BNJk_0fA562e600
(Waitrose/PA)

A real beauty, this violet scented malbec is like the eau de parfum you save for best. Boasting a bouquet of lavender, floral notes and violets, delicious cassis notes follow through with a beautiful combination of radiant, sun-kissed fruits, cherry notes, herbs, spices and soft tannins with a bright, pure finish. A glorious glass.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Teenager dies after report of assault at internet cafe

An 18-year-old man has died after emergency services were called to an internet cafe in Liverpool following a report that a teenager had been assaulted. Merseyside Police have launched a murder investigation following the incident in the city centre on Saturday evening. The force said emergency services were called to...
HEALTH SERVICES
newschain

Unrest sparked by far-right demos continues in Sweden

Unrest has broken out in southern Sweden despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group to a new location as a preventative measure. Scuffles were reported in the southern town of Landskrona after a demonstration scheduled there by the Danish right-wing party Stram Kurs party was moved to the nearby city of Malmo, some 27 miles south.
PROTESTS
The Guardian

How to turn leftover cooked beans into ‘hummus’ – recipe

To save energy, I like to soak and cook a big batch of pulses in the pressure cooker for the week ahead, to provide an economical foundation for our daily meals. But by the end of the week, especially if plans have changed, we might be left with a lot to use up. (The same goes for tinned beans: if only part of a tin is needed for a particular dish, we need to find a use for the rest.)
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Wine#Organic Wine#Orange Wine#Virgin Wines#Food Drink#Beverages#Igp Pays D Oc#Aldi#The Wine Society A
Fox News

This strawberry trifle is the perfect spring dessert: Try the recipe

If you're hoping to whip up a fluffy and delightful dessert this spring, or perhaps even for Easter, look no further. "This Strawberry Trifle is a famous dessert in Brazil," said Lilian Vallezi, recipe developer of simplelivingrecipes.com. "The traditional Brazilian version consists of strawberries, whipped cream, and meringue cookies only, but in my recipe, I added a sweetened condensed milk based custard, which brings this recipe to a whole new level."
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I Tried This Popular Strawberry Delight Recipe and It’s a Dessert Worthy of Your Time

Living in a neighborhood with a lot of Middle-Eastern immigrants means I have access to many yummy treats that take my taste buds on an adventure. Orange water, honey, pistachios, rosewater, and cardamom are just some of the delicious flavors found in the desserts and candies of Middle Eastern cuisines. With all of these different flavors also come new-to-me textures. And Turkish delight, with its gummy-like texture, happens to be one of my favorite treats.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Drinks
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Just Turned Cream Cheese Frosting Into Cheesecake & It's The Perfect Easter Dessert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many culinary delights to enjoy when Easter rolls around that it’s hard to choose a favorite. From baked ham to deviled eggs, Easter candy and jelly beans, it’s one of our favorite holidays, but one thing we always have to have in some form is carrot cake. After all, it’s the Easter bunny’s favorite. But this year, why not take a note out of Martha Stewart’s book and doing things...
RECIPES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart's New Five-Step Cake Recipe Is The Epitome of Zesty Goodness

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Martha Stewart is showing us how to celebrate Spring in style, but baking up a whole, delicious cake. On March 16, Stewart posted a gorgeous photo of a Spring-themed cake onto her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “Much like its namesake flower, the daffodil cake is a cheerful herald of spring. Baked in a tube pan, the dramatic two-tone cake has an orange-and-lemon yellow layer and a fluffy white angel food layer....
RECIPES
Mashed

Kit Kat's Unexpected New Flavor Is Inspired By A Breakfast Food

The Kit Kat bar has come a long way. Originally known as Rowntree's Chocolate Crisp, the milk chocolate-covered wafer cookie came about in England in the 1930s, per Hershey, and can now be found in candy aisles across the globe in more flavors than you can count. Japan is perhaps the most prolific purveyor of unconventional Kit Kat flavors — from wasabi to sweet corn to cherry blossom to baked potato — but the U.S. is catching on. According to Taste of Home, adventurous Kit Kat lovers in the States can find the candy in flavors like apple and key lime pie, plus seasonal specials like Easter Lemon Crisp.
RESTAURANTS
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

SUNDAY BRUNCH: Chocolate Strawberry Panna Cotta

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah: Weekend Edition!. For the panna cotta, add the cold water to a small pot. Sprinkle over the gelatin and let stand 1 minute. Place the pot over low heat 1-2 minutes or until the gelatin has dissolved. Melt the...
RECIPES
30Seconds

Creamy & Easy Lemon Cobbler Recipe Makes Easter Dessert Magic

My dad loves lemon meringue pie. But not having perfected my meringue skills yet, this was the dessert recipe of choice to make for him. This easy magic lemon cobbler recipe is simply delicious, without my weepy meringue. The magic is that it doesn't require stirring, but turns into a luscious cobbler with very little effort. What's not to love about that?
RECIPES
The Kitchn

The $2 Trader Joe’s Pantry Staple That Got Me Through the Winter

I’d just gotten home on a chilly winter evening and, as flurries fell, I suddenly wanted one thing: dumplings. Those sumptuous pockets of various fillings and savory flavors are without substitute when the mood (or weather) strikes. To avoid leaving the house, and the guilt of summoning Seamless in the snow, I turned to my freezer for answers. Luckily, I had stockpiled Trader Joe’s Chicken Cilantro Mini Wontons, Pork Potstickers, and Thai Shrimp Gyoza for a situation just like this.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
recipesgram.com

Banana Mousse (10-Minute Recipe)

Rich, creamy and simply delicious! This banana mousse can be your ideal energy breakfast or snack. You will need just 10 minutes to make it! Here is the recipe:. 3 small bananas (peeled, sliced) 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. 2 teaspoons lemon juice. 1 tablespoon sweet Marsala or Sherry Port. 3...
RECIPES
hunker.com

This New Trader Joe's Dessert Tastes Like a Trendy Drink

Is there anything better than a glass of cold bubble tea? Probably not. But if anything were to rival the drink, it would be a dessert inspired by it. So, when we found out Trader Joe's is offering a black tea and boba non-dairy ice cream, we couldn't contain our excitement.
FOOD & DRINKS
Bakersfield Californian

Sip & Swirl: Finding good value in wines

A noticeable trend in recent years is the rising cost of wine worldwide, including California. It’s difficult to find a bottle of Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon under $100 and many of the second-growth French Bordeaux blends are closer to $200. Likewise, the cost of California pinot noir and chardonnay from our top appellations is skyrocketing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Infatuation

Gem Wine

Most places either feel like bars (where you can also maybe eat) or restaurants (where you can also maybe drink). Gem Wine, which is around the corner from its sister restaurant Gem on the Lower East Side, is that rare, perfect middle ground. Whether you're looking for drinks, dinner, or a bottle (or two) of wine and some snacks, this spot has you covered.
RESTAURANTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy