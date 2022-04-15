Five wins help C-M girls finish third at Baxter Bolts Coed Invitational

Colfax-Mingo senior Kyra Lester won the shot put and discus at the Baxter Bolts Coed Invitational on Monday. The Tigerhawks were third in the team race but finished seven points back of the winner. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

BAXTER — Colfax-Mingo’s girls track and field team has used dominant efforts in the throwing events and hurdles to win a few team championships this spring.

The Tigerhawks were good in those same events on Monday but couldn’t quite do enough to grab another team title.

Colfax-Mingo registered five wins and claimed three second-place finishes at the Baxter Bolts Coed Invitational and those top-end marks led the Tigerhawks to a third-place finish.

Colfax-Mingo trailed defending Class 1A state champion Madrid by seven points and West Marshall by six in the final tally.

Madrid won the team title with 107 points and West Marshall was second with 106. Colfax-Mingo (100), Van Meter (91) and Baxter (77) completed the top five and South Hardin (69), Saydel (12), Colo-NESCO (12), Southeast Warren (8) and Ankeny Christian Academy (2) rounded out the 10-team field.

Baxter’s fifth-place finish was highlighted by two golds, two silvers and three bronzes.

Baxter senior Elie Tuhn runs in the 3,000-meter run at the Bolts' home coed meet on Monday. Tuhn won the 3,000 and 1,500, placed fourth in the 800 and anchored Baxter to second in the 4x800 relay. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Kyra Lester and McKayla Smith once again went 1-2 in both throwing events and Carley Underwood won the 100-meter hurdles and long jump. The Tigerhawks then ran to a win in the shuttle hurdle relay.

Lester won the shot put with a throw of 33 feet, 8 inches and Smith was the runner-up with a heave of 31-11.

Lester’s win in the discus was marked at 113-2 and Smith’s toss of 101-5 was a season best.

Underwood’s win in the long jump was marked at a season-best 15-0. She also won the 100 hurdles in 16.61 seconds and claimed the team’s lone third-place finish in the 400 hurdles with a career-best time of 1 minute, 13.58 seconds.

Underwood anchored the shuttle hurdle relay team to another win. That foursome of Melany Vry, Kylie Doty, Mickayla Lind and Underwood stopped the clock in a season-best 1:14.26, which was faster than the team’s fastest time last season.

Trinity Smith registered the final silver-medal performance as she was second in the 1,500 with a career-best time of 5:53.6.

The Bolts claimed two wins. Elie Tuhn started her day with a win in the 3,000 and she also claimed a victory in the 1,500.

She won the 3,000 with a time of 12:20.09 and ran to a victory in the 1,500 in 5:36.06. Tuhn placed fourth in the 800, too, with a time of 2:42.49.

Colfax-Mingo freshman Trinity Smith anchored the Tigerhawks' distance medley relay team to a fourth-place finish at the Baxter Bolts Coed Invitational on Monday. Smith also took the silver medal in the 1,500-meter run. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

The Bolts were second in two events. The lone individual runner-up finish came from Mandee Selover in the long jump. Her best leap was marked at 14-6 3/4.

Tuhn was part of the other runner-up finish. The Bolts were second in the 4x800 relay with Regan Russell, Morgan Ratliff, Zoey Gliem and Tuhn and they finished in 11:06.9.

Baxter was third three times, including in a pair of relays. Selover sprinted to third in the 200 with a time of 28.62.

The Bolts’ 4x100 relay team of Lydia Pierce, Bree Buswell, Maggie Schabilion and Selover were third in 55.91 and the foursome of Buswell, Schabilion, Selover and Russell placed third in the distance medley with a time of 4:56.23.

The Tigerhawks’ fourth-place finishes came from Abi Rawlins in the long jump and in the distance medley relay.

Rawlins’ best leap in the long jump was marked at a season-best 13-7 1/4.

She also opened the distance medley and the rest of the squad included Lind, McKenna Pleima and Trinity Smith. They finished the race in a season-best time of 5:04.68, which was faster than the team’s fastest time last year.

The final top-six individual finish came from Doty in the 100 hurdles. She gave the Tigerhawks double points with a sixth-place finish that was clocked in a season-best 18.5.

The Tigerhawks were fifth in the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

The 4x100 team included Rawlins, Doty, Lind and Pleima and they finished in 57.32.

The 4x400 team featured Rachael Uecker, Danica Linn, Maggie Schroeder and Felicity Woods and they hit the finish line in 5:04.13.

Adalai Schroeder, Linn, Shae Wilkins and Uecker finished the 4x800 relay in 12:02.19, which was faster than the team’s fastest time last spring.

Baxter freshman Addison Kerwin, left, gets the baton from junior Abby McReynolds in the sprint medley relay on Monday at the Baxter Bolts Coed Invitational. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

The rest of the Bolts’ top-six finishes came mostly in individual events.

Russell was fourth in the 1,500 in 5:57.68, Jo Harder took fourth in the discus with a toss of 80-7 and Buswell claimed fourth in the 100 hurdles in 17.9.

Buswell also was sixth in the 400 hurdles in 1:24 and Schabilion placed sixth in the 200 in 29.54. Pierce jumped 4-6 to finish fifth in the high jump.

The Bolts’ sprint medley relay team of Pierce, Abby McReynolds, Addison Kerwin and Schabilion was fifth in 2:06.35.