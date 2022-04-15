ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Brain cancer DNA research hopes to speed up diagnosis

BBC
 1 day ago

More than 200 brain tumour patients at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge are to have the entire...

www.bbc.com

The US Sun

What is a brain tumour and what are the symptoms?

A brain tumour is a mass, or lump in the brain which is caused when brain cells divide and grow in an uncontrolled way. But what are the signs of the serious condition and how easy are they to spot? Here's what we know and what to look out for...
Black Enterprise

Black Athlete, Mom of 2, Whose Leg Was Amputated After a Cancer Diagnosis is Now Empowering People With Disabilities

After losing her mother and her closest cousin to cancer, then being told she too had cancer and would need her leg amputated, Erin Brown went from worrier to warrior. As an athlete and a mother of two, she is also now the founder of Erin Brown Connects, an internationally recognized firm that fights for disability equity and inclusion, and she’s an ambassador who has presented to the UN, WHO and PAHO roles as International Disability Inclusion Consultant for the Caribbean.
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
thefreshtoast.com

This Behavior Can Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

Dementia is a cluster of conditions that affect older adults, with risks increasing as people age. Researchers now say this is a sign you may develop it. Dementia is a common concern for people over the age of 65. The condition, which is often confused with the normal symptoms of aging, affects 2 out of every 100 adults. Now, a new study has found a link between the condition and excessive naps.
scitechdaily.com

Long-Term Benzodiazepine (Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan) Use Destroys Neural Connections in the Brain

LMU scientists have discovered the means by which the long-term taking of benzodiazepines leads to cognitive impairments. Benzodiazepines are effective and widely used drugs for treating states of anxiety and sleep disorders. While short-term treatments are considered safe, their long-term intake can lead to physical dependence and, particularly in the case of older people, to cognitive impairments. The mechanisms by which benzodiazepines trigger these changes had previously been unknown. Researchers led by Prof. Jochen Herms and Dr. Mario Dorostkar from LMU’s Center for Neuropathology and Prion Research and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have now been able to demonstrate in an animal model that the active ingredient leads to the loss of neural connections in the brain.
CBS 58

Pfizer recalls 3 blood pressure medications

(CNN) -- Pfizer has issued a recall for three high blood pressure medications, according to the company. Accuretic and two generic drugs distributed by Greenstone -- quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets -- are subject to the recall. The medications treat hypertension, which increases the risk for potential...
The Independent

Mother says doctors missed baby’s grapefruit-sized brain tumour despite videos of child having seizures

A mum has criticised doctors for repeatedly missing her baby daughter’s brain tumour, leaving the child with a 50 per cent chance of survival.Chloe Wright, 26, from Stoke-on-Trent said her daughter, Esmai, was sent home from hospital several times despite suffering multiple seizures - which she repeatedly recorded and shared with doctors.One-year-old Esmai was later diagnosed with a rare and aggressive anaplastic ependymoma tumour that is about the size of a grapefruit.Ms Wright, a bartender, said doctors gave a her a different diagnosis every time they visited A&E where it was insisted her daughter was “perfectly healthy”.The mum said she...
ohmymag.co.uk

Dementia: Commonly prescribed drug has been linked to cognitive decline

A new study published in PLOS One has found that chronic antibiotic use in middle age is connected to cognitive decline in women. According to the NHS, antibiotics are used to treat or prevent some types of bacterial infection. They work by killing bacteria or preventing them from spreading. The...
Concord News Journal

“We realized once that needle hit her arm, it was a one-way ticket to here,” woman died after developing vaccine-induced immune disease, husband speaks out

The number of new Covid-19 cases continues to decline in the last couple of weeks after America set new record high numbers on a daily basis in January driven by the Omicron, the most contagious variant since the pandemic began. Currently, United States has one of the best vaccination rates with more than 254 million people vaccinated with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccines representing 76.8% of the US population.
marthastewart.com

Taking Vitamin D and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Could Lower Your Risk of Developing an Autoimmune Disease

Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements are known to contribute to bone strength and heart health—but that's not all. Research presented at the American College of Rheumatology's ACR Convergence 2021 found that people who ingested these nutrients over the course of five years actually lowered their chances of developing autoimmune disease by 25 to 30 percent, Eating Well reports.
WKRC

Researchers believe they have discovered a supplement that can extend human life

UNDATED (WKRC) - Researchers have discovered a new supplement that they believe may hold the key to extending human life. Dr. Rajagopal Viswanath Sekhar is an associate professor of medicine-endocrinology at Baylor College of Medicine. He recently co-authored a study about a potential anti-aging supplement. When tested, it was found...
