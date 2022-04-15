'Anything that I would eat is here': Two 20-year-olds open burrito shop on Rockdale Avenue

NEW BEDFORD — For some high schools students, studying during COVID-19 changed their perspectives about their future. The owners of Boston Burrito, however, started testing out their product in a ghost kitchen and have now opened their first restaurant at only 20 years old.

"We loved burritos. And we love Mexican food. And we're like, I want to make burritos the way I like them," said Jack Fernandes, 20, co-owner of the burrito spot on Rockdale Avenue.

Fernandes and co-owner Michael Moujabber have been friends since second grade. "We just sort of went on all our business adventures together," Moujabber, 20, said.

He said they both would go out all the time to different Mexican restaurants around the city. However, Moujabber said there were some minor things that they didn't really like at most places.

"We took all those things that we sort of didn't like, we made the changes," he said. "And we thought, there was enough changes to actually be a whole different business."

What's on the menu

According to Moujabber, all their meats are cooked in a crock pot, which allows it to be consistent every time. The pico is made fresh every morning as well as all the vegetables.

Popular items on the menu include the Boston Burrito, which contains beans, rice, freshly chopped lettuce, Mexican blend cheese, pico de gallo, grilled onions and peppers, Boston signature sauce and sour cream.

The Nacho Burrito is a fan-favorite with beans, rice, nacho cheese, crushed tortilla chips, Mexican blend cheese and sour cream.

They also serve tacos, quesadillas and burrito bowls.

Their biggest competition is Taco Bell, located next door. They said it only feeds their goal to be fast but healthier. "We were huge into the health thing," Moujabber said.

He said they took so many common ingredients out and added healthier options instead. "People tell us they are actually losing weight eating our food because it's literally like you cook in your own home, there's no in between, no additives," he said.

"Anything that I would eat is here, home-cooked meals just taste better."

Restauranteurs in their blood

Both Moujabber said Fernandes have been around the restaurant industry since they were kids. Moujabber says his uncle owns Lebanese Kitchen in Mattapoisett, while his other uncle owns Nancy's on Martha's Vineyard.

"I experienced a little bit of the restaurant business, I thought, until I got in here and really started learning," Moujabber admitted.

For Fernandes, his parents are the owners of Lolly's Cafe in Dartmouth. In fact, Lolly's was originally located in their space for six years until moving to Sheridan Street.

"They're the biggest help in this entire operation," Fernandes said. "My dad (Rodney Fernandes) knows how to run a restaurant profitable, how to keep food properly and how to keep everything safe."

In 2019, Moujabber said Fernandes worked at Lolly's as a kitchen assistant and a waiter. During the pandemic, while they were bored, they started making burritos and selling them through DoorDash from the Lolly's kitchen.

"Burritos we were fairly new to us," Moujabber said. "It was a little bit of learning."

He said they would sit at Lolly's with just rice and the tortilla, trying to fold it — practicing over and over again. "Now we try to set records on how big of a burrito we can make. We've gone up to like 20 pounds," he said laughing.

On Jan. 28, they opened Boston Burrito.

Covid-19 changed their perspectives

Moujabber was attending Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech, while Fernandes was at Nazarene Christian Academy, and they were both in their senior year with COVID-19 hit.

Fernandes said he observed a wave of entrepreneurship. "I think a lot of people had a lot of time to sit when they weren't in school," he said.

"A lot of people had way more time, they sat they learned way more on YouTube, I knew people that started reselling shoes. started drop shipping or trading crypto."

According to Inc. Magazine, 2020 led to a surge in high school entrepreneurship.

Moujabber said he attended Bristol Community College studying cybersecurity, but felt like his heart wasn't in it.

Fernandes was already planning the new venture. "I could tell my parents I want to be a graffiti artist and they'd support me," he said.

The burrito duo invested all their savings, with the help of Fernandes' father, to open the space.

"I think what a lot of people our age are scared to forfeit is this stability you have, nobody can really tell you what's going to happen," Fernandes said.

"There's definitely not enough businesses open. I see all these empty spaces in New Bedford. There's definitely more kids who could 100% open their own spot."

As for only being in their 20s, Moujabber admits they have days were they aren't taken seriously or people try to take advantage of them, but they are never discouraged. Last month, they hired their first employee Isaiah Taveres, who is now part of their core team.

"If you have the feeling and you have the want and you have the hustle," Fernandes said. "Go for it."

Standard-Times staff writer Seth Chitwood can be reached at schitwood@s-t.com. Follow him on twitter: @ChitwoodReports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times today.