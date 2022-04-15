ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

'Anything that I would eat is here': Two 20-year-olds open burrito shop on Rockdale Avenue

By Seth Chitwood, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ezN2S_0fA55hf900

NEW BEDFORD — For some high schools students, studying during COVID-19 changed their perspectives about their future. The owners of Boston Burrito, however, started testing out their product in a ghost kitchen and have now opened their first restaurant at only 20 years old.

"We loved burritos. And we love Mexican food. And we're like, I want to make burritos the way I like them," said Jack Fernandes, 20, co-owner of the burrito spot on Rockdale Avenue.

Fernandes and co-owner Michael Moujabber have been friends since second grade. "We just sort of went on all our business adventures together," Moujabber, 20, said.

He said they both would go out all the time to different Mexican restaurants around the city. However, Moujabber said there were some minor things that they didn't really like at most places.

"We took all those things that we sort of didn't like, we made the changes," he said. "And we thought, there was enough changes to actually be a whole different business."

What's on the menu

According to Moujabber, all their meats are cooked in a crock pot, which allows it to be consistent every time. The pico is made fresh every morning as well as all the vegetables.

Popular items on the menu include the Boston Burrito, which contains beans, rice, freshly chopped lettuce, Mexican blend cheese, pico de gallo, grilled onions and peppers, Boston signature sauce and sour cream.

The Nacho Burrito is a fan-favorite with beans, rice, nacho cheese, crushed tortilla chips, Mexican blend cheese and sour cream.

They also serve tacos, quesadillas and burrito bowls.

Great culture and food: Is NB poised to become the next hot dining destination?

Their biggest competition is Taco Bell, located next door. They said it only feeds their goal to be fast but healthier. "We were huge into the health thing," Moujabber said.

He said they took so many common ingredients out and added healthier options instead. "People tell us they are actually losing weight eating our food because it's literally like you cook in your own home, there's no in between, no additives," he said.

"Anything that I would eat is here, home-cooked meals just taste better."

Restauranteurs in their blood

Both Moujabber said Fernandes have been around the restaurant industry since they were kids. Moujabber says his uncle owns Lebanese Kitchen in Mattapoisett, while his other uncle owns Nancy's on Martha's Vineyard.

"I experienced a little bit of the restaurant business, I thought, until I got in here and really started learning," Moujabber admitted.

For Fernandes, his parents are the owners of Lolly's Cafe in Dartmouth. In fact, Lolly's was originally located in their space for six years until moving to Sheridan Street.

"They're the biggest help in this entire operation," Fernandes said. "My dad (Rodney Fernandes) knows how to run a restaurant profitable, how to keep food properly and how to keep everything safe."

In 2019, Moujabber said Fernandes worked at Lolly's as a kitchen assistant and a waiter. During the pandemic, while they were bored, they started making burritos and selling them through DoorDash from the Lolly's kitchen.

"Burritos we were fairly new to us," Moujabber said. "It was a little bit of learning."

He said they would sit at Lolly's with just rice and the tortilla, trying to fold it — practicing over and over again. "Now we try to set records on how big of a burrito we can make. We've gone up to like 20 pounds," he said laughing.

On Jan. 28, they opened Boston Burrito.

Covid-19 changed their perspectives

Moujabber was attending Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech, while Fernandes was at Nazarene Christian Academy, and they were both in their senior year with COVID-19 hit.

Fernandes said he observed a wave of entrepreneurship. "I think a lot of people had a lot of time to sit when they weren't in school," he said.

"A lot of people had way more time, they sat they learned way more on YouTube, I knew people that started reselling shoes. started drop shipping or trading crypto."

According to Inc. Magazine, 2020 led to a surge in high school entrepreneurship.

Moujabber said he attended Bristol Community College studying cybersecurity, but felt like his heart wasn't in it.

Fernandes was already planning the new venture. "I could tell my parents I want to be a graffiti artist and they'd support me," he said.

The burrito duo invested all their savings, with the help of Fernandes' father, to open the space.

"I think what a lot of people our age are scared to forfeit is this stability you have, nobody can really tell you what's going to happen," Fernandes said.

"There's definitely not enough businesses open. I see all these empty spaces in New Bedford. There's definitely more kids who could 100% open their own spot."

As for only being in their 20s, Moujabber admits they have days were they aren't taken seriously or people try to take advantage of them, but they are never discouraged. Last month, they hired their first employee Isaiah Taveres, who is now part of their core team.

"If you have the feeling and you have the want and you have the hustle," Fernandes said. "Go for it."

Standard-Times staff writer Seth Chitwood can be reached at schitwood@s-t.com. Follow him on twitter: @ChitwoodReports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times today.

Comments / 3

Related
Chris Young

3 Amazing Massachusetts Steakhouses

If you are looking for a steak that is properly cooked, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in Massachusetts that truly know what they are doing. No matter how you like your steak, we are sure you will find something for your tasting at any of these places. So if you live in Massachusetts or come here often, here are the steakhouses we recommend you to try next time you are in the area:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
New Bedford, MA
Restaurants
New Bedford, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
New Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
The Guardian

Benoli, Norwich: ‘If this place was closer to my house, I would eat here a lot’ – restaurant review

While eating a bowl of fresh pumpkin cappellacci at Benoli in Norwich, I realised it had been about 10 years since I’d last travelled this way in search of food. That is shameful on my part, because good things are happening in this nook of East Anglia. The Assembly House, for example, one of the UK’s loveliest boutique hotels, offers a storming afternoon tea, the coffee shops around Elm Hill are fabulous, and restaurants such as Farmyard and Benedicts come highly recommended. In fact, overall, Norwich is a great place for structureless mooching, which is my favourite type of break.
RESTAURANTS
92 Moose

The Oldest Restaurant In America Is A Short Drive From Maine

As New England was one of the first places to be settled by Europeans, it should not be a surprise that Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island are home to some really old restaurants and pubs. The Jameson Tavern in Freeport, Maine, for example. Or, Boston's Warren Tavern....
MAINE STATE
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Food#Mexican Restaurants#Burrito#Taco Bell#Food Drink#Rockdale Avenue
Caught in Southie

CVS – No Food or Drink for Sale

We are getting numerous reports that thanks to a licensing snafu, the CVS on West Broadway cannot sell any food or drink until their license is reissued by the city. It seems it though the issue can’t be rectified until next week – due to the fact it’s Good Friday (some offices, banks, post office, schools are closed) and Monday is a holiday in the City of Boston.
BOSTON, MA
The Kitchn

The Game-Changing Amazon Find That Made My Filthy Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Last October, I moved in with friends in New York City. The apartment has been within our friend group for almost six years, with a rotating roster of people calling it home at one point or another. Needless to say, with so many different tenants and without ever having a deep clean between leases, there’s been time for a lot of grime to build up over the years. And the room that was hurting the most? The kitchen. When I moved in, I wiped cabinets, laid shelf liner, scrubbed the stove, and cleaned out the under-the-sink area, but there was one factor I’d missed until recently: my wood cabinet doors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Daily South

It's Not Easter Without a Bunny Cake, So Make Sure To Snag These Baking Molds

In the South, there's no such thing as an off-season from holidays and occasions, and Easter hits right at the time when Southerners are sick of the cold and dreary winter (our mild take on it, that is) and ready for all things spring. To put it lightly, Easter is a big deal, and it often features many beloved family traditions. There's enough pastel to put Dolly Parton's makeup kit to shame and too many eggs to count, including those that are dyed, deviled, or coated in chocolate.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

Everyone (Literally Everyone) Loves This Dutch Oven

A cast iron Dutch oven is one of the most essential and versatile pieces of cookware you can own. Similar to its enameled Dutch oven cousins, these large pots are heavy with thick, high walls and a tight-fitting lid that can simmer big batches of turkey chili and pot roast, sear and brown meat to perfection, and more. But unlike ones with a shiny enamel coating, pure cast iron ovens have better heat retention, and typically come pre-seasoned, meaning they’ve been treated with cooking oil for a non-stick finish, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

1K+
Followers
595
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy