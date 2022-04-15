ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

How to stay safe during tick season

By Stacy-Ann Gooden
WTNH
WTNH
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vx0Vg_0fA55gmQ00

NEW YORK ( PIX11 ) — As temperatures heat up, so does the urge to explore the outdoors. But before venturing out, health experts say there is a growing concern for tick-borne diseases.

Ticks are commonly found in tall grass and wooded areas and can be carried by animals. Sandra Lee, CEO of New Jersey Labs, says a tick bite could lead to illnesses like Lyme disease, which can be detrimental to your health.

Symptoms can easily be confused with COVID-19 and can result in other lifelong health issues including chronic fatigue, joint pain and weakness, arthritis and a compromised immune system.

‘I want him to die’: Grandmother wants death penalty for man accused of killing her grandson

According to the CDC, fewer cases of tick bites were reported by state health departments during the pandemic. However, 50,865 cases of tick-borne disease were reported to the CDC in the U.S. in 2019. That’s why health experts say prevention is key.

Lee advises people have a test kit on hand, especially during tick season from April through October. She says Lyme disease is a year-long problem, but most people are infected during the height of tick season.

Check your clothing for ticks. Ticks may be carried into the house on clothing. Any ticks that are found should be removed. Tumble dry clothes in a dryer on high heat for ten minutes to kill ticks on dry clothing after you come indoors.

If the clothes are damp, additional time may be needed. If the clothes require washing first, hot water is recommended. Cold and medium temperature water will not kill ticks.

Also, examine gear and pets. Ticks can ride into the home on clothing and pets, then attach to a person later, so carefully examine pets, coats and daypacks.

Shower soon after being outdoors. Showering within two hours of coming indoors has been shown to reduce your risk of getting Lyme disease and may be effective in reducing the risk of other tick-borne diseases. Showering may help wash off unattached ticks and it’s a good opportunity to do a tick check.

Check your body for ticks after being outdoors. Conduct a full body check upon return from potentially tick-infested areas, including your own backyard. Use a hand-held or full-length mirror to view all parts of your body.

If Lyme disease is identified early enough, it can be successfully treated under a doctor’s supervision.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Child dies after boating accident at Wyassup Lake in North Stonington: DEEP officials

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A child has died after a boating accident at Wyassup Lake in North Stonington, according to officials with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. It happened around 5:15 p.m. Friday. Officials said one vessel was involved and four people, including two children, were on it when it capsized. […]
WTNH

New Britain man faces 78 charges following ATM theft conspiracy

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Britain man was arrested for his involvement in the conspiracy to steal ATM’s across the state on Thursday. Middletown police arrested Santos-Gonzalez with a warrant in relation to the conspiracy, as well as his involvement with a crew of conspirators who allegedly committed burglaries throughout Connecticut and other states […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Cdc#Lyme Disease#Clothing#Immune System#New Jersey Labs
CNET

How to Protect Yourself From Tick Bites and Lyme Disease

Some people who live with Lyme disease go without a proper medical diagnosis for months or even years. Many have lingering symptoms. Lyme disease is an illness caused by bacteria transmitted to humans through the bites of certain species of ticks, including deer ticks, aka black-legged ticks, in the US (Ixodes scapularis or Ixodes pacificus). And while it's been underdiagnosed or even misunderstood by the medical community, experts are warning the insects that cause it are a growing problem throughout the US.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: FDA recalls olives for potential life-threatening reaction

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WV News) — The ViacomCBS online media company Pop Culture brand shared the latest voluntary recall "due to the presence of undeclared sulfites," New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball confirmed. Wednesday, the NY based company A&C Best Food Trading Inc made a voluntarily recall on...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Popculture

Fruit Recall Issued Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

If you recently bought fruit packages with cantaloupe, you might want to check the label before eating. Earlier this week, Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some of its packaged cantaloupes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were sent to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
FOOD SAFETY
NBC Chicago

As BA.2 Continues Rapid Midwest Rise, Here Are COVID Symptoms to Watch For

With the BA.2 omicron subvariant continuing to spread across Chicago, Illinois and the U.S., what symptoms should you be watching for?. The “stealth omicron” subvariant has only been the dominant strain of COVID in the United States for less than a month, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now believes that it is responsible for more than 80% of new cases of the virus.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Norovirus symptoms to look out for amid warning over surging cases of vomiting bug

Norovirus is on the rise in schools and nurseries, with outbreaks doubling in the space of a week.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is warning people to take action to limit the spread of the vomiting bug as infections also rise in care homes.It comes after the latest data from the government agency, which monitors outbreaks, shows norovirus outbreaks more than doubled in the second week of March compared to the first.UKHSA said the increase was primarily down to increased outbreaks in educational settings, which accounted for 54 per cent of outbreaks, and care homes which accounted for 38 per...
PUBLIC HEALTH
POPSUGAR

How to Tell the Flu and Common Cold Apart From COVID

Figuring out what's making you sick these days can be tough. One cough can lead to a multihour Google search to determine whether it's the flu, COVID, or the common cold. It doesn't help that these illnesses have similar symptoms. "Coronavirus and flu symptoms have significant overlap," Sandra Kesh, MD,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTNH

East Lyme police arrest Massachusetts man on voyeurism charges

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a Massachusetts man accused of putting a video recording device within the bathroom of a private beach association in East Lyme. Nicholas Spellman, 21, of Wilbraham, Massachusetts was arrested Wednesday as a result of a long investigation by the East Lyme Police Detective Division, based on evidence discovered […]
The Independent

Probe launched as nearly 100 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of nearly 100 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 94 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause...
HEALTH
The Oakland Press

Spring break tips to stay healthy, safe

When packing for a spring break trip, it might be a good idea to throw a rapid COVID-19 test in your bag. When packing for a spring break trip in the coming weeks, it might be a good idea to throw a rapid COVID-19 test in your bag. “It’s probably...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Fish Linked to Recent Listeria Outbreak

Health official are investigating a possible link between smoked fish and a recent listeria outbreak. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Food Standards Agency, and Food Standards Scotland are investigating an outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes linked to smoked fish that sickened at least a dozen people in several countries. According...
FOOD SAFETY
WTNH

WTNH

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy