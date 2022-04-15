ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Razorbacks' Smith Named to SI All-American First Team

By Andy Hodges
 1 day ago

Hogs get two among top 16 on SI's list to go along with talented new players.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Put another honor on the list for Nick Smith Jr.

Maybe the most-heralded Arkansas signee in a class that's loaded with talent from top to bottom was named to the first team on the SI All-American team Thursday.

Smith led North Little Rock to a state title this past season and is part of a class that has two of the top 16 players in the country for SI All-American.

Why He’s an SI All-American: Smith dominated the competition all summer running with Brad Beal Elite (Mo.) then carried that over to the high school season, posting 26 points, seven assists and six rebounds a game for North Little Rock (Ark.). Smith capped off his high school finale with a state title, posting 25 points, six rebounds and five assists in the win. Smith was the best player during practices at the McDonald’s All American games, a telling feat for what is widely regarded as the most competitive practices of the year.

Another signee, Jordan Walsh from Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, was named to the SI All-American third team .

Why He’s an SI All-American: Walsh is a highly productive wing that checks off many boxes on and off the stat sheet. This season, he led Link Academy (34-2) to the GEICO Nationals title game, averaging 11 points, seven rebounds, 3.2 assists and one block a game. At 6’7”, Walsh has great length and agility, making him a capable defender at multiple positions and rebounder.

Duke signee Dariq Whitehead was named Player of the Year by SI All-American.

Hogs coach Eric Musselman has also signed Anthony Black (how he wasn't on the team somewhere remains a mystery) along with Derrian Ford from Magnolia, Joseph Pinion from Morrilton and Barry Dunning from Mobile, Alabama.

In addition, the Hogs will be bigger down low this year.

With Jaylin Williams' status still up in the air, Musselman went out and signed Jalen Graham from Arizona State, Makhel and Makhi Mitchell from Rhode Island along with Trevon Brazile from Missouri.

All of those guys are 6-foot-9 and can play.

It will be an almost completely different team.

And there will be two SI All-Americans on the roster.

