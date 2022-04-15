ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Letter: Scripture to visualize daily

By Joe Otto
The Daily American
The Daily American
 1 day ago
The statements set forth below by and regarding Jesus are recorded in Scripture by some 20 or more authors and/or witnesses — all written inside of 10 to 15 years of the date the statements were made. All were also written and taught within the lifetimes of many of the witnesses hearing these statements, despite which none of the statements were ever refuted or countered.

As suggested by author C.S. Lewis, the speaker of these most audacious words can only have been the greatest liar of all time, a raving lunatic — or the Lord.

You are gifted with a free will and the choice is entirely yours — but know that it is a choice with the most critical eternal consequences. This choice is easily the single most important issue of your lifetime, directly tied to your eternal destiny. However, know well that all evidence of objective truth and wisdom affirms Jesus as Lord.

  • Jesus: “I am the way, the truth and the life” (John 14:6).
  • Jesus: “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live even if he dies — and whoever lives and believes in me will never die” (John 11:25).
  • Jesus: “The miracles I do in my Father’s name speak for me” (John 10:25).
  • “I and the Father are one" (John 10:30).
  • Woman at well: “I know that Messiah is coming …” Jesus: “I who speak to you am he" (John 4:26).
  • Jesus: “Who do you say that I am?” Peter: “You are the Christ, son of the living God.” Jesus: “This was not revealed to you by man, but only by my Father in Heaven” (Matthew 16:15-20). Jesus then warns his disciples not to tell anyone that He is the Christ.
  • Voice from the cloud — heard by Peter, John and James in the presence of Jesus: “This is my son, whom I have chosen. Listen to him” (Luke 9:35).
  • Jesus: “I am God’s son. Do not believe me unless I do what my Father does. Understand that the Father is in me and I am in the Father” (John 10:36-38).
  • Jesus: “I lay down my life for my sheep ... no one takes it from me, but I lay it down of my own accord. I have authority to lay it down and to take it up again. This command I received from my Father“ (John 10:14-18).
  • Jesus: “The son of man has authority on earth to forgive sins” (Mark 2:10).
  • Jesus to the paralytic: “Son, your sins are forgiven” (Mark 2:5).
  • Jesus: “All authority in Heaven and on Earth has been given to me. Therefore, go and make disciples of all nations prophesying in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit” (Matthew 28:18-19).
  • Jesus: “I tell you the Truth, whoever hears my word and believes Him who sent me has eternal life” (John 5:28).
  • Jesus: “So the son of man is Lord even of the Sabbath” (Mark 2:27).
  • Jesus: “I am the gate; whoever enters through me will be saved” (John 10:9).
  • Question by chief priest: “Are you the Christ, the son of the Blessed One?” Jesus: “I am, and you will see the Son of Man sitting at the right hand of the mighty one and coming on the clouds of heaven” (Mark 14:61-62).
  • Criminal No. 1 on cross next to Jesus: “Aren’t you the Christ? Save yourself and us.” Criminal No. 2, rebuking No. 1: “Don’t you fear God ... this man has done nothing wrong. Jesus, remember me when you come into your Kingdom.” Jesus answered: “I tell you the truth, today you will be with me in Paradise” (Luke 24:39-43).
  • Regarding the guards at the tomb of Jesus, some of whom ... reported to the chief priest everything that had happened; the chief priest met with the elders and they devised a plan; they gave the soldiers a large sum of money, telling them, “You are to say ‘His disciples came during the night and stole him away while we were asleep.” This story has been widely circulated to this very day (Matthew 28:11-15).
  • Jesus to Thomas: “Put your hands into my side. Stop doubting and believe.” Thomas: “My Lord and my God” (John 20:27-28).

Scripture written 1,500 years before the birth, crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus — which we memorialize during Holy Week but should visualize daily:

  • God to the serpent: “The woman’s offspring will crush your head, and you will strike his heel” (Genesis 3:15).
  • “The virgin will be with child, and will give birth to a son and will call him Immanuel” (Isaiah 7:14).
  • “My bones are all out of joint; my tongue sticks to the roof of my mouth; they have pierced my hands and my feet; I can count all my bones; they cast lots for my clothing“ (Psalm 22:14-18).
  • “He was pierced for our transgressions” (Isaiah 53:5).
  • “He poured out his life unto death; for he bore the sins of many and made intercession for the transgressors” (Isaiah 53:12).
  • Quote of Lord Darling, lord chief justice of England (1849-1936): “There exists such overwhelming evidence, positive and negative, factual and circumstantial, that no intelligent jury in the world could fail to bring in the verdict that the resurrection story is true.”

Joe Otto

Rockwood

The Daily American

The Daily American

