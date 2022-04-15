ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Letter: Nothing's new under the sun. Turn to prayer.

By The Rev. Dan Bash
The Daily American
The Daily American
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YLy11_0fA54DLG00

Do you ever talk to someone who has lived for a while and the subject goes to current events and they say, "Well, I remember when ..." And the phrase comes up about the good old days.

I certainly fall into that category, and I am not sure if I would call them "good." The Bible says there is no new thing under the sun. People have always fought, families have their struggles and living our best definitely has its challenges.

Jesus told us that we would have heartache, trials and sorrows, but He also told us to take heart because He has overcome the world. So where does our help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the maker of heaven and Earth. My help, and also my hope, originates from God. He still reigns power and authority and will never abdicate his throne.

Our ability to reason and to think independently is God's gift to mankind, and He won't take that away. Sadly, though, there are some who are in dominant positions who abuse this gift.

We see this playing out on the world's stage, in our nation and governments, in our neighborhoods and schools. Things seem to be so accelerated and fast-paced, but actually they're not. There are still 60 minutes in an hour and 24 hours in a day, but it's the click of a mouse that overwhelms us with information.

Spring is typically a time of newness, a time of cleaning. I can't think of a better time to unplug and get rid of clutter that has accumulated in our lives than now. The Bible tells us to exalt the Lord, who has established us.

We exalt Him by our words, actions and deeds. We exalt Him by prayer and praise. On May 5, on the Somerset County Courthouse steps at 12 p.m., let's do just that. Let's have a newness, a cleaning, a time of exalting the Lord both physically and spiritually.

I hope to see you there. It's time to pray.

The Rev. Dan Bash

Markleton

Comments / 1

Related
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
AL.com

Why is it called ‘Good Friday’ if Jesus died?

Millions of Christians worldwide today are observing one of the most somber moments of their faith. Good Friday commemorates the suffering, crucifixion and death of Jesus of Nazareth more than 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem. At first glance, Good Friday seems like the ultimate misnomer. If Jesus suffered and died...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

This is the Jesus

He knew they would kill him, but still, he turned his face into the burgeoning storm. As Jesus approached Jerusalem he sent two of his disciples ahead into a small village. He said that they would find a donkey and her colt tied up (this must have been a one streetlight town). His instructions were simple: “Untie them and bring them to me. If anyone questions you tell them that the Lord needs the colt.”
RELIGION
LiveScience

The apostles: How Jesus' followers founded Christianity

The apostles were 12 of the disciples of Jesus who went on to spread his message and found the early Christian church. After the crucifixion of Jesus in the 1st century, they split up and began to proselytize both the message of Jesus and the concept that he was the son of God. In so doing they expanded the following of this offshoot of Judaism and set out the early tenets of what Christianity would become.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
Somerset County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
County
Somerset County, PA
AL.com

Did Jesus ‘Descend into Hell’ after his death?

After Jesus was crucified, did he “Descend into Hell,” as millions of Christians recite during weekly church services in The Apostles’ Creed?. Nearly 2,000 years of Christian tradition and a scriptural reference in 1 Peter 3:19-20 make the case:. “After being made alive, he went and made...
RELIGION
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Pope Francis denounces ‘folly of war’ in Palm Sunday homily

Celebrating Palm Sunday Mass before crowds in St. Peter’s Square for the first time since the pandemic, Pope Francis said the "folly of war" leads people to commit "senseless acts of cruelty." Francis did not explicitly cite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the reference was clear, and he has...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Fox News

Mary, mother of Jesus, walked the path of all struggling mothers today

Shannon Bream's new book, "The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak," takes a deep dive into the lives of women portrayed in the Bible — mothers and daughters who are central to both the Old Testament and New Testament — and who can be seen in a new light today and looked to for both consolation and inspiration.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newness
Richard Scott

1800-years-old manuscript claims Jesus sometime misused his power.

Image byUnknown - iconographic representation., Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Jesus' childhood has always been a big question mark for biblical scholars because the Bible has only one mention of Jesus in his childhood. But there is an 1800-years-old manuscript that fills this gap.
Fox News

Pope Francis: 'A worldly priest' is just 'a clericalized pagan'

Pope Francis told an audience that any priest that indulges in "worldliness" is no better than a "pagan." The Roman pontiff told the audience at his Thursday homily that "idolatry" was a persisting problem among Christians, though not always easily recognizable. The pope claimed that "spiritual worldliness," "pragmatism," and "functionalism" all continued to dilute and corrupt both clergy and laity.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Odyssey

God Is Not Indifferent

I would not be where I am today without God. He has graced my life with fantastic people and great opportunities. His grace, mercy, and forgiveness has carried me through my first twenty years. He has proved to me in so many ways, both big and small, that He is not indifferent towards me. Because He is not indifferent towards me, I must not be indifferent towards others.
RELIGION
Bay Area Entertainer

​Take your kids to church.

Make the effort. Wake them up early. Fool with the belts and the buckles and the fancy hair bows. Endure the sleepy, grumpy faces and the misplaced shoes. Run around like a madwoman gathering everybody’s everything and trying to get out the door on time.
RELIGION
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
The Daily American

The Daily American

639
Followers
699
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy