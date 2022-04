MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An offseason of change has energized the WVU football fanbase, and the team’s newest roster addition might be the player who energizes the team itself. On Wednesday, former Georgia and USC quarterback JT Daniels announced his commitment to head coach Neal Brown’s program. The former five-star recruit was considered an early candidate for the Heisman Trophy last fall before injuries derailed his second season with the Bulldogs.

