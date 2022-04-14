Tune-In To Watch Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators Worldwide Streaming Event Tomorrow, Fri., April 15 at 12 p.m. PT On Veeps External
SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS will celebrate the release of their new album 4--available everywhere now via Gibson Records/BMG, HERE--with the global streaming event “Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - Live From Boston” tomorrow, Friday, April 15, 2022, at 12:00 PM PT via an exclusive partnership with...www.gratefulweb.com
