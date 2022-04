Midland High improved to 6-0 with a pair of mercy-rule victories over Lapeer in Saginaw Valley League softball on Thursday. The Chemics won 22-5 and 12-0, both in five innings, in their Valley opener. In the opener, Rachel Mecca went all five innings to get the win, allowing two earned runs on nine hits.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO