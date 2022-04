Making a Difference of Lebanon, PA is a nonprofit organization in Lebanon County. It began almost 9 years ago, with three friends talking at a kitchen table. They lived in Lebanon County all their lives and wanted to do something to give back to their community. They started by doing clean-ups at a local playground and by having small events. The organization began to grow and became an official nonprofit 4 years later.

