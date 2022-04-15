ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Klepper Spots The Creepy New Obsession Of Trump's Biggest Fans

On a trip to the CPAC convention in Orlando earlier this year, Jordan Klepper discovered that some of former President Donald Trump ’s biggest fans have a new obsession: Hungary .

More specifically, they love the nation’s Trump-like far-right leader, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán , who Trump himself has repeatedly praised and endorsed despite turning Hungary into what Klepper called a “barely democratic democracy.”

The “Daily Show” correspondent visited Hungary for the new special “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy” airing April 21, and offered a preview on Thursday night:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

