ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

James Harden on his stint in Brooklyn: 'It was a lot of ups and downs'

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UuE1o_0fA50aah00

Let’s talk Brooklyn for a second, how would you sum up your short stint in Brooklyn?  James Harden: Uh, it was a lot of ups and downs. I appreciate the Nets and the city for what they’ve done for me in that year and a half. This is a business and for me, I think my happiness is the most important thing so I had to make the best decision for myself and for my family. But yea, I appreciated the time in Brooklyn. Do the “what if everyone was healthy” thoughts linger in your head?  James Harden: Yea I think everybody thinks that. Everybody thinks about ‘what if, what if, what if’ but in reality, things don’t work off what if.

Source: Zion Olojede @ complex.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Scottie Barnes is ready for the postseason and James Harden: theathletic.com/3250819/2022/0…8:57 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

With the playoffs set to begin on Saturday, Joel Embiid has some advice for James Harden #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/14/joe… via @SixersWire8:41 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Joel Embiid on James Harden: “You look back at what he’s accomplished and what he’s done, he had to play against a freaking dyna . It would have been hard for anybody to beat those Golden State teams. So bad timing. But I’m sure he’s going to be fine.”

inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-…8:40 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Now with the #Sixers, James Harden has a golden opportunity to change his playoff reputation inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:17 AM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

James Harden-Ben Simmons hype and other top #NBA playoffs storylines nypost.com/2022/04/14/202… via @nypostsports10:03 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

New ESPN story: When the idea of playing with any pressure in the upcoming playoffs came up, James Harden seemed surprised the question was even asked.

“Pressure, no. I feel good,” Harden said with a smile. “I’m ready to hoop. There’s nothing to it.”

espn.com/nba/story/_/id…7:32 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

As the playoffs get set to begin, Joel Embiid has some advice for James Harden #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/14/joe… via @SixersWire #NBA7:10 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers-Raps specific preview coming tomorrow (thankfully Embiid and Harden talked today), so view this as sort of an overall temperature check coming into the playoffs: theathletic.com/3249367/2022/0…3:30 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden also did give an update on his hamstring injury as the playoffs get set to begin #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/14/jam… via @SixersWire #NBA2:31 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

As the playoffs get set to begin on Saturday, James Harden and the team have been using these practices to gain comfortability and it’s beginning to pay off #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/james-ha… via @SixersWire2:29 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

James Harden on his hamstring: “It’s good, I’ve actually been doing some sprints and some hamstring work. So it’s a really good week to be prepare myself for this first round.”

Said this week has been a bit similar to his first week as a Sixer, prior to the Minnesota game. – 1:39 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

James Harden on if he feels pressure coming into the playoffs: “Pressure? No. I feel good, I’m ready to hoop. Nothing to it.” – 1:35 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

“They fly around and play extremely hard… they just run around and have each other’s backs” #Sixers’ James Harden on the #Raptors1:03 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

James Harden says this week of practice has been key – and spirited – for the @Philadelphia 76ers:

“It’s been great. We got after it these last couple days. A lot of yelling… it’s been really helpful.” – 1:01 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

James Harden says the #Sixers have “been getting after it” this week leading into the playoffs – 1:01 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

On the stakes for Joel Embiid, the likelihood of James Harden finding another gear, the pressure on Doc Rivers and a lot more.

Ten thoughts on the Sixers heading into the playoffs (sub for $1 per month): theathletic.com/3249367/2022/0…10:56 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

With Game 1 set for Saturday, Doc Rivers admits that James Harden and the team are still a work in progress #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/13/doc… via @SixersWire10:53 AM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

The Raptors have made thwarting Joel Embiid a tradition, but do they have a plan for James Harden too? sportsnet.ca/article/centre…10:18 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sixers coach Doc Rivers excited to finally have practice time and get James Harden up to speed: ‘I think he’s getting it’ inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 9:43 AM

There’s been a lot of narratives out there lately with what has gone on the past couple years, do you feel like you have something to prove this postseason in Philly?  James Harden: No, I don’t. I don’t. For me personally, I always want to go out there and play well and contribute in whatever way I need to contribute but for me, it’s going out there and playing my game, trying to help my team win. I don’t feel any pressure, I don’t feel any of that. So when you see people like Ty Lue comment that you wouldn’t be a Top 10 scorer without free throws, do you just laugh at stuff like that?  James Harden: I don’t even pay attention to it. Free throws are a part of the game. You look at who leads the league, Joel and Giannis, what about if you take away their free throws? I don’t understand what that comment meant. Free throws are a part of the game. It’s on the defense to have discipline and not foul. That’s what coaches should be teaching their players. For me I don’t pay attention to it, I just try to go out there and make an impact on the game in a positive way every night. -via complex.com / April 15, 2022

Kevin Durant’s relationship with James Harden began to blossom again. They went on a trip to Greece this past summer, and the guard twice reassured Durant that he’d sign an extension to stay in Brooklyn long term, according to league sources. -via The Ringer / March 31, 2022

Brian Lewis: Kyrie: “If thats what James wanted I respect his decision…I wish him nothing but peace and love. We have a great friendship but it didnt work out. Wish things could’ve been communicated better for all of us as men; but hey, no hard feelings here with me or anything else.” #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / March 9, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Frank Vogel Reportedly Knew The Los Angeles Lakers Wouldn't Have A Smooth Season When He Saw Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook Play Together In Preseason

The conversations surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers towards the end of the regular season have subsided, with the postseason getting underway in earnest during this week. However, one eye remains on what is transpiring in Los Angeles as the Lakers try to figure out where exactly things went so wrong for them so they can get around to fixing them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
State
Minnesota State
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Greece, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Damian Lillard Says He Would Accept A Trade If The Trail Blazers Decided To Move Him: "I'm Not Going To Fight Them On Wanting To Trade Me."

Damian Lillard and his Portland Trail Blazers didn't have the best 2021/22 NBA season, struggling with injuries and pretty much rebuilding the roster mid-season with some trades. That situation sparked the rumors about a potential departure from their superstar, but Dame made sure to shut them down. Now, the front...
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Nets' Ben Simmons could return as soon as Game 4 of Brooklyn-Boston series

The Boston Celtics might have a more difficult out to consider later in their series with the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2022 East playoffs with news from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst that injured Nets forward Ben Simmons may be available to make his debut with Brooklyn in Game 4. “I am told Simmons is targeting Games 4, 5 or 6 for making his … debut,” related Windhorst on ESPN’s “Get Up”.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

Hawks' Clint Capela could miss entire series vs. Heat due to knee injury

The Atlanta Hawks are expected to be without center Clint Capela for at least a week and potentially the entire first-round series against the Miami Heat. Capela, 27, was injured Friday night when he fouled Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers, causing the Cavs forward to fall into Capela's leg. While an MRI revealed no structural damage, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the injury could still end Capela's season.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Philadelphia 76ers#Twitter#Sixers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

James Harden Says He Is Feeling No Pressure To Win In Philadelphia: "I Have Nothing To Prove."

View the original article to see embedded media. On his third team in two years, 76ers star James Harden isn't feeling any pressure to add a Championship to his resume. As he told Complex in an exclusive interview, he feels he has nothing left to prove at this stage of his career. Even despite all the noise and criticism that has come his way lately, he doesn't feel any heat to make things work with his new team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Lab 103: Breaking down the Celtics-Nets series in the 2022 NBA Playoffs with Steve Bulpett

The Boston Celtics are gearing up for Game 1 of their first-round series with the Brooklyn Nets this coming Sunday, April 17, hoping to start the 2022 NBA Playoffs out with a win. With one of the league’s best offenses, they hope to offset the concentrated firepower of the Nets that is superstar forward Kevin Durant and star point guard Kyrie Irving and their experience winning banners with the top defense in the league and their depth.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

97K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy