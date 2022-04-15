ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Harden fires back at Tyronn Lue on free throw narratives

There’s been a lot of narratives out there lately with what has gone on the past couple years, do you feel like you have something to prove this postseason in Philly?  James Harden: No, I don’t. I don’t. For me personally, I always want to go out there and play well and contribute in whatever way I need to contribute but for me, it’s going out there and playing my game, trying to help my team win. I don’t feel any pressure, I don’t feel any of that. So when you see people like Ty Lue comment that you wouldn’t be a Top 10 scorer without free throws, do you just laugh at stuff like that?  James Harden: I don’t even pay attention to it. Free throws are a part of the game. You look at who leads the league, Joel and Giannis, what about if you take away their free throws? I don’t understand what that comment meant. Free throws are a part of the game. It’s on the defense to have discipline and not foul. That’s what coaches should be teaching their players. For me I don’t pay attention to it, I just try to go out there and make an impact on the game in a positive way every night.

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Scottie Barnes is ready for the postseason and James Harden: theathletic.com/3250819/2022/0…8:57 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

With the playoffs set to begin on Saturday, Joel Embiid has some advice for James Harden #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/14/joe… via @SixersWire8:41 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Joel Embiid on James Harden: “You look back at what he’s accomplished and what he’s done, he had to play against a freaking dyna . It would have been hard for anybody to beat those Golden State teams. So bad timing. But I’m sure he’s going to be fine.”

inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-…8:40 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Now with the #Sixers, James Harden has a golden opportunity to change his playoff reputation inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:17 AM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

James Harden-Ben Simmons hype and other top #NBA playoffs storylines nypost.com/2022/04/14/202… via @nypostsports10:03 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

New ESPN story: When the idea of playing with any pressure in the upcoming playoffs came up, James Harden seemed surprised the question was even asked.

“Pressure, no. I feel good,” Harden said with a smile. “I’m ready to hoop. There’s nothing to it.”

espn.com/nba/story/_/id…7:32 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

As the playoffs get set to begin, Joel Embiid has some advice for James Harden #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/14/joe… via @SixersWire #NBA7:10 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue also said that Kawhi Leonard’s presence on the bench helps the team, that Leonard points out things he sees and keeps guys calm. Ty says Leonard will be on the bench tomorrow. – 6:26 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue says he has to do a better job of spreading out the work load for Paul George and Norman Powell to keep them fresh for the fourth quarter. – 6:24 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ty Lue mentioned that Kawhi Leonard’s presence is meaningful to the team, and that he’ll be around tomorrow – 6:04 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Lue says that Kennard is getting treatment. Mentioned that Kennard’s injury resulted from getting kneed Sunday vs Thunder. – 6:02 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ty Lue mentioned that Minnesota trip took a lot out of him, and that he spent yesterday just trying to rest.

He has not watched Tuesday’s game again. – 5:57 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Ty Lue: “Feel good.” – 5:55 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

The Cleveland Cavaliers, David Griffin, and Tyronn Lue probably never should have broken up. Now they’re all here, in the NBA Play-In finals, fighting for their playoff lives, on opposite sides. ⁦@The Athletictheathletic.com/3250664/2022/0…3:59 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers-Raps specific preview coming tomorrow (thankfully Embiid and Harden talked today), so view this as sort of an overall temperature check coming into the playoffs: theathletic.com/3249367/2022/0…3:30 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden also did give an update on his hamstring injury as the playoffs get set to begin #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/14/jam… via @SixersWire #NBA2:31 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

As the playoffs get set to begin on Saturday, James Harden and the team have been using these practices to gain comfortability and it’s beginning to pay off #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/james-ha… via @SixersWire2:29 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

James Harden on his hamstring: “It’s good, I’ve actually been doing some sprints and some hamstring work. So it’s a really good week to be prepare myself for this first round.”

Said this week has been a bit similar to his first week as a Sixer, prior to the Minnesota game. – 1:39 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

James Harden on if he feels pressure coming into the playoffs: “Pressure? No. I feel good, I’m ready to hoop. Nothing to it.” – 1:35 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

“They fly around and play extremely hard… they just run around and have each other’s backs” #Sixers’ James Harden on the #Raptors1:03 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

James Harden says this week of practice has been key – and spirited – for the @Philadelphia 76ers:

“It’s been great. We got after it these last couple days. A lot of yelling… it’s been really helpful.” – 1:01 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

James Harden says the #Sixers have “been getting after it” this week leading into the playoffs – 1:01 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

On the stakes for Joel Embiid, the likelihood of James Harden finding another gear, the pressure on Doc Rivers and a lot more.

Ten thoughts on the Sixers heading into the playoffs (sub for $1 per month): theathletic.com/3249367/2022/0…10:56 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

With Game 1 set for Saturday, Doc Rivers admits that James Harden and the team are still a work in progress #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/13/doc… via @SixersWire10:53 AM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

The Raptors have made thwarting Joel Embiid a tradition, but do they have a plan for James Harden too? sportsnet.ca/article/centre…10:18 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sixers coach Doc Rivers excited to finally have practice time and get James Harden up to speed: ‘I think he’s getting it’ inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 9:43 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Could hear Pat Bev’s unmistakable voice, likely to Ty Lue as he left the interview space: “See y’all in the Western Conference finals.” – 12:48 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Pat Bev just walked by the media room as Ty Lue was exiting and said “see y’all in the Western Conference finals.” – 12:47 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Patrick Beverley to Tyronn Lue: “See y’all in the Western Conference Finals.” – 12:47 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Ty Lue when asked about the fan who glued herself to the floor: “She glued herself to the floor? I thought she fell down. What do you mean glued herself?” – 12:47 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Lue: “There’s some things I could have done differently… but, whatever.”

Adds whoever they play Friday will be their focus. – 12:46 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue: “They were tougher so they deserve to win the game.”

“We got one game to get into the playoffs and we’ll be ready.” – 12:46 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue said D’Angelo Russell was the one he was worried about going off, and he added 29. – 12:42 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tyronn Lue: “They played a lot better without KAT on the floor.”

Towns was a -14.

And Timberwolves outscored Clippers by 19 with Towns on bench tonight. – 12:42 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue: “We had a game plan of how to attack them and they played a lot better with KAT off the floor.” – 12:42 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Ty Lue on the Clips’ scoring droughts: “I thought they picked their physicality up … they played a lot better without KAT on the floor” which seems to have messed up the Clippers’ game plan. – 12:42 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Love Lue going back to PG despite things “going well” for Clips. – 11:57 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

I’m calling Ty Lue THE BILL BELICHICK OF BASKETBALL from now on. Thanks TNT! – 11:45 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Minnesota matches their largest lead of the game at 63-58. Ty Lue this morning said the Clippers’ loss of Luke Kennard would be “tough” but they’d had others step up all season. But tonight, it hasn’t been the case offensively, everyone but Norm Powell struggling with their shot. – 11:22 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Two nights ago Ty Lue downplayed the Wolves’ lack of playoff experience. Anthony Edwards has all of Minnesota’s first 7 points. – 9:45 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tyronn Lue says he feels good after shootaround, same starters, needs to protect the ball, and that was about it but let me listen back 😅 – 8:03 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Clippers starting lineup, via Ty Lue

Reggie Jackson

Paul George

Marcus Morris

Ivica Zubac

Nicolas Batum – 8:03 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Monty Williams was also recognized as Coach of the Year by the National Basketball Coaches Association.

Other candidates: Willie Green, Taylor Jenkins, Tyronn Lue, Gregg Popovich, Erik Spoelstra – 4:35 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

The 30 NBA coaches have voted Monty Williams the NBCA coach of the year (this is different from media award). NBA doesn’t say who got how many votes, but Heat’s Spoelstra, Pelicans’ Willie Green, Memphis’ Taylor Jenkins, Clippers’ Lue and Spurs’ Popovich also got votes. – 3:43 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Suns head coach Monty Williams has won the NBCA Coach of the Year award, which was voted on by the NBA’s 30 head coaches. New Orleans’ Willie Green, Memphis’ Taylor Jenkins, Los Angeles’ Tyronn Lue, San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich and Miami’s Erik Spoelstra all received votes. – 3:42 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ty Lue on what to be wary of with Minnesota tonight: “Their offensive rebounding. That’s key, and we got to take care of the basketball, because they’re #1 in the league in causing turnovers.

So taking care of the basketball and rebounding the basketball, we should be good.” – 3:42 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Lue on Kennard:

“It’s tough when you lose the #1 3-point shooting guy in the league. You definitely don’t want to see anyone get injured.

But it’s been our mentality all year. A guy goes down, other guys got to step up. … No excuses, got to get ready to play.” – 3:25 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Luke Kennard didn’t make the trip to Minnesota, Ty Lue says. He’s still rehabbing his hamstring. – 12:55 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Playoff mode for 3 Ball! It’ll be mostly preview stuff for the day with a lot of notes from NBA Matchups.

Talking Garland’s role, Mobley’s minutes, KD’s passing, the Clippers defending KAT, how Finch and Lue could tweak their rotations, and much more.

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est…10:25 AM

Let’s talk Brooklyn for a second, how would you sum up your short stint in Brooklyn?  James Harden: Uh, it was a lot of ups and downs. I appreciate the Nets and the city for what they’ve done for me in that year and a half. This is a business and for me, I think my happiness is the most important thing so I had to make the best decision for myself and for my family. But yea, I appreciated the time in Brooklyn. Do the “what if everyone was healthy” thoughts linger in your head?  James Harden: Yea I think everybody thinks that. Everybody thinks about ‘what if, what if, what if’ but in reality, things don’t work off what if. -via complex.com / April 15, 2022

Kevin Durant’s relationship with James Harden began to blossom again. They went on a trip to Greece this past summer, and the guard twice reassured Durant that he’d sign an extension to stay in Brooklyn long term, according to league sources. -via The Ringer / March 31, 2022

Brian Lewis: Kyrie: “If thats what James wanted I respect his decision…I wish him nothing but peace and love. We have a great friendship but it didnt work out. Wish things could’ve been communicated better for all of us as men; but hey, no hard feelings here with me or anything else.” #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / March 9, 2022

