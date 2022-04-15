James Harden fires back at Tyronn Lue on free throw narratives

There’s been a lot of narratives out there lately with what has gone on the past couple years, do you feel like you have something to prove this postseason in Philly? James Harden: No, I don’t. I don’t. For me personally, I always want to go out there and play well and contribute in whatever way I need to contribute but for me, it’s going out there and playing my game, trying to help my team win. I don’t feel any pressure, I don’t feel any of that. So when you see people like Ty Lue comment that you wouldn’t be a Top 10 scorer without free throws, do you just laugh at stuff like that? James Harden: I don’t even pay attention to it. Free throws are a part of the game. You look at who leads the league, Joel and Giannis, what about if you take away their free throws? I don’t understand what that comment meant. Free throws are a part of the game. It’s on the defense to have discipline and not foul. That’s what coaches should be teaching their players. For me I don’t pay attention to it, I just try to go out there and make an impact on the game in a positive way every night.

Source: Zion Olojede @ complex.com

Let’s talk Brooklyn for a second, how would you sum up your short stint in Brooklyn? James Harden: Uh, it was a lot of ups and downs. I appreciate the Nets and the city for what they’ve done for me in that year and a half. This is a business and for me, I think my happiness is the most important thing so I had to make the best decision for myself and for my family. But yea, I appreciated the time in Brooklyn. Do the “what if everyone was healthy” thoughts linger in your head? James Harden: Yea I think everybody thinks that. Everybody thinks about ‘what if, what if, what if’ but in reality, things don’t work off what if. -via complex.com / April 15, 2022

Kevin Durant’s relationship with James Harden began to blossom again. They went on a trip to Greece this past summer, and the guard twice reassured Durant that he’d sign an extension to stay in Brooklyn long term, according to league sources. -via The Ringer / March 31, 2022

Brian Lewis: Kyrie: “If thats what James wanted I respect his decision…I wish him nothing but peace and love. We have a great friendship but it didnt work out. Wish things could’ve been communicated better for all of us as men; but hey, no hard feelings here with me or anything else.” #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / March 9, 2022