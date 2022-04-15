Lady Bombers fall to Hanover Central

With conference play just around the corner, the Benet Redwings welcome the Naperville North Huskies to their home court. Last year, Benet came out on top 2-0 in the season opener in this same gym. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. First Set. Early on, North is serving...
(WEHT) – The Boston Marathon is back this year in its regularly scheduled date, the first time since before the pandemic. Thousands of people will be lined up ready to race, and an Indiana native will be right there with them. Josh Holley grew up in Columbus, Indiana and is a business school graduate from […]
ELNORA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The North Daviess Cougars have received approval from the IHSAA to play basketball in Class 3 A for the 2022-23 season. The Cougars had been bumped up to 2 A for next season due to enrollment, but head coach Brent Dalrymple asked the association to allow them to move up even […]
According to Jack Keefer, he’s never worked a day in his life despite being Lawrence North High School’s boys basketball head coach since 1976. The 78-year-old coach announced his retirement April 14. Students, staff, administrators and City of Lawrence officials, including Mayor Steve Collier, gathered at the school April 15 to honor Keefer for a remarkable coaching career that includes four IHSAA state championships.
Bloomington North coach Richard Hurt and Barr-Reeve coach Trevor Connell, South grad and former Eastern Greene coach, each needed to get their teams a baseball game in after a number of weather-related cancellations. A quick phone call set up North's long-awaited home opener, but only the Cougars were dialed in...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — After three consecutive splits to open North Coast Athletic Conference play, The College of Wooster baseball team scored a much-needed sweep on Saturday at Wabash College. The Fighting Scots won the opener 4-3 and then took the nightcap 12-7.
Wooster (16-8, 5-3 NCAC) turned to sophomore Corey Knauf (save one) to get the Scots...
