Eddie Howe has said he is preparing to “make difficult decisions” and be ruthless this summer as he prepares to move players on from Newcastle in order to accommodate new signings in his 25-man Premier League squad while remaining within financial fair play rules. Miguel Almirón, a £20m buy on the part of Rafael Benítez, ranks among those playing for their futures. With Ryan Fraser injured, Almirón could be offered a rare start at home against Leicester as Howe aims to move a step closer to mid-table security with a win against Brendan Rodgers’s side. Louise Taylor.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 17 HOURS AGO