CBS 13 Sports: Diamonds, tennis & LOI

LADY BRONC GOLF – A Sheridan Lady Bronc golfer will soon tee off at the college level just outside of Wyoming. Senior Katie Jorgenson has signed her letter of intent (LOI) to play golf at Black Hills State University. She placed 8th at the Wyoming high school state meet...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With the Tucson Sugar Skulls set to make their way to the Duke City this weekend, Ramone Atkins is gearing up for another start under center for the Gladiators. The former New Mexico Highlands quarterback replaces Nate Davis who is out for the season with a...
After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former UNM baseball player Sam Haggerty currently plays for the Tacoma Rainiers. While Haggerty’s team is in the Duke City for a series against the Isotopes, he is making the most of the time he has in the city he once called home. “I had Weck’s this morning, and I loved it,” […]
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces High School point guard, William “Deuce” Benjamin Jr. announced where he would be playing basketball at the next level at Saturday evening. “Deuce” Benjamin Jr. will be wearing the crimson red and white uniforms as he announced his commitment to New Mexico State University on social media. […]
Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Caprock High School recently announced that the school’s ROTC program was recently named national champions. According to a post made on the school’s Facebook page, officials said that the Caprock ROTC program won first place in the Marine Corps JROTC National Championships. According to a news release, the Caprock […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The best soccer team in the country resides in Colorado Springs. ...from the USL Championship, that is. Switchbacks FC is the lone undefeated team in the league, boasting a 5-0-0 start to their season for the first time in club history. So what’s the secret...
The Montana State football team’s latest commitment has ties to another new Bobcat.
Offensive lineman Omarrian Aigbedion announced his commitment to MSU Saturday on Twitter, about two months after he decided to move on from the United States Military Academy Prep School. The Katy (Texas) High School graduate joins a team with defensive back Dru Polidore, an Air Force transfer who played against Aigbedion in high school at Katy Tompkins. Aigbedion considers Polidore a friend.
...
Everyone knew, including the Ducks, that it wouldn’t be easy to sweep the Huskies on the road. Oregon needed to go 11 innings, but it was able to defeat Washington 6-5 to complete the three-game weekend set in a cold and windy Seattle.
The Ducks moved to 24-11 overall, 10-5 in conference action, and are now tied for first place with Oregon State. Washington fell to 16-18 overall and 6-12 in Pac-12 play.
This game went back and forth with Washington erasing a 4-1 deficit with two in the sixth and one in the eighth.
It looked like the Ducks were going to...
EL PASO, Texas - The love for swimming came at an early age for Coronado swimmer, Gigi Gotaas. She says it all started when she was 3-years-old, all she wanted to do was get in the pool and splash around. That is what led to a stellar swimming career in...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In recent years, Cheyenne Mountain baseball has come close to hoisting their first state baseball title since 2011. The latest edition of the Red-Tailed Hawks could be their time. The most recent CHSAA rankings has Cheyenne Mountain #1 in 4A after starting 10-1 on the season.
Comments / 0