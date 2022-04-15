ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis, AZ

CBS 13 Sports: Diamonds, tennis & LOI

By Scott Gross
kyma.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Cibola baseball and softball teams dominate San Luis. A...

kyma.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sheridan Media

Busy Week Upcoming on the Local High School Sports Scene

LADY BRONC GOLF – A Sheridan Lady Bronc golfer will soon tee off at the college level just outside of Wyoming. Senior Katie Jorgenson has signed her letter of intent (LOI) to play golf at Black Hills State University. She placed 8th at the Wyoming high school state meet...
SHERIDAN, WY
KOAT 7

Atkins progressing as Gladiators QB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With the Tucson Sugar Skulls set to make their way to the Duke City this weekend, Ramone Atkins is gearing up for another start under center for the Gladiators. The former New Mexico Highlands quarterback replaces Nate Davis who is out for the season with a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
KRQE News 13

Former Lobo making the most of his time at Isotopes park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former UNM baseball player Sam Haggerty currently plays for the Tacoma Rainiers. While Haggerty’s team is in the Duke City for a series against the Isotopes, he is making the most of the time he has in the city he once called home. “I had Weck’s this morning, and I loved it,” […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis, AZ
Sports
Yuma, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
City
San Luis, AZ
City
Yuma, AZ
City
Cibola, AZ
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Caprock ROTC wins national championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Caprock High School recently announced that the school’s ROTC program was recently named national champions. According to a post made on the school’s Facebook page, officials said that the Caprock ROTC program won first place in the Marine Corps JROTC National Championships. According to a news release, the Caprock […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Tennis#Cbs#Diamonds#Ivl#Kyma#Kecy Tv
KKTV

Behind the dream start for 1st place Switchbacks FC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The best soccer team in the country resides in Colorado Springs. ...from the USL Championship, that is. Switchbacks FC is the lone undefeated team in the league, boasting a 5-0-0 start to their season for the first time in club history. So what’s the secret...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Wyoming News

Former Army offensive line recruit Omarrian Aigbedion commits to Montana State

The Montana State football team’s latest commitment has ties to another new Bobcat. Offensive lineman Omarrian Aigbedion announced his commitment to MSU Saturday on Twitter, about two months after he decided to move on from the United States Military Academy Prep School. The Katy (Texas) High School graduate joins a team with defensive back Dru Polidore, an Air Force transfer who played against Aigbedion in high school at Katy Tompkins. Aigbedion considers Polidore a friend. ...
MONTANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon goes extra innings to sweep away the Huskies in Seattle

Everyone knew, including the Ducks, that it wouldn’t be easy to sweep the Huskies on the road. Oregon needed to go 11 innings, but it was able to defeat Washington 6-5 to complete the three-game weekend set in a cold and windy Seattle. The Ducks moved to 24-11 overall, 10-5 in conference action, and are now tied for first place with Oregon State. Washington fell to 16-18 overall and 6-12 in Pac-12 play. This game went back and forth with Washington erasing a 4-1 deficit with two in the sixth and one in the eighth. It looked like the Ducks were going to...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy