Schertz, TX

Library Quilt Bee

schertz.com
 1 day ago

Join us for a few fun hours of quilting! The...

www.schertz.com

veranda.com

14 Best New Gardening Books to Buy This Spring

Whether you’re an avid “armchair” gardener or can’t wait to pull on your gardening gloves each spring, leafing through the latest gardening books is one of the delights of the season. Gardens always have been a healthy escape that lift the soul and spirits. But in the past several years, interest in all things green has skyrocketed as more people have discovered the satisfaction of gardening. Whether it’s popping a perfect cherry tomato into your mouth straight off the vine or snipping a few fresh flowers for your nightstand, plants bring us joy. In fact, research has shown that even gazing at photos of nature can reduce stress!
GARDENING
CraftBits

Spring Sunflower Clothes Pin Wreath

This Springtime tutorial shows you how to make a Sunflower Wreath using clothespins. (I used some of the dollar tree nautical rope I had on hand) Spray paint the clothespins with the golden sunset spray paint and the pizza pan with the black spray paint (Allow for at least 30 minutes to dry depending on the humidity in your area. The clothespins took a while to dry)
LIFESTYLE
KFVS12

Quilt show coming to Crisp Museum

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Southeast Missouri State University’s Crisp Museum will host a quilt show March 18-27. Organizers say there are approximately 100 quilts in the show. The quilts will be on display weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 1 p.m. to 4...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KELOLAND TV

Longarm quilting machines at Fonder Sewing

If you are a quilter, you know that once you finish the task of sewing together all those pieces of fabric into stars, flowers or geometric designs, the real work is still ahead of you. You could hire someone to finish the quilt for you, but that could mean waiting months to get it back. Thankfully, Ashley Thompson found a simpler solution on a recent visit with Ben Reiser at Fonder Sewing Machine Company.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
NOLA.com

Sharing the JOY of quilts and other handcrafts

For the first time in two decades, Elva Ellerman did not wield the microphone as auctioneer of the JOY Spring Auction at Lamb of God Lutheran Church in Slidell, but she was one of almost two dozen JOY members who presented the 40th and final charity auction on March 16.
SLIDELL, LA
Calhoun County Journal

Straw Bale Gardening Class at Anniston’s Longleaf Botanical Gardens

It is time for third Thursday at Longleaf Botanical Gardens. This month the topic is Straw Bale Gardening. This event will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00am. Join them for April’s Third Thursday program, Straw Bale Gardening, with Regional Extension Agent Eric Schavey! Straw bale gardening is a great way to grow herbs and vegetables, and can also be used to grow ornamental plants. It’s economical, easier on your back, and is great for people with mobility issues. Straw bales can make a great growing medium, and are basically raised beds that are much easier to build and manage. Straw bale gardening is a great alternative to container planting since you can just place the bales in an easily accessible location that gets six hours of sun per day in and then water them with a garden hose. Did I mention that you can place the bales on concrete or gravel? Yes! Anywhere!
ANNISTON, AL
digitalspy.com

LEGO announces beautiful Orchid flower set from Botanical Collection

LEGO its expanding its floral arrangement with a gorgeous Orchid flower set. The toy giant is expanding its Botanical Collection of flower arrangements, after previously releasing an Expert Flower Bouquet Set and the Expert Bonsai Tree Set. These LEGO collections use the real plants as an inspiration to create an...
TRAVEL
CNET

Kid-Friendly Binoculars Let Your Child Discover the Outdoors for Just $26

Kids love to explore and discover new things, so get them a toy that encourages them to do so. ThinkPeak has created a set of binoculars designed specifically for children. The compact size, foldable design and non-slip grip make it easy for little hands to hold. And right now on Amazon, you can save $10 and get a pair for $26.
ELECTRONICS

