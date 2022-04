Mike Bossy's death Friday brought a feeling that's become too familiar lately for his former New York Islanders teammates. The news was not unexpected after Bossy, who was 65, announced that he'd been diagnosed with lung cancer in an open letter on TVA Sports' website in October. But it was another blow to the group that won four straight Stanley Cup championships beginning in 1980, and that previously said tearful goodbyes this year to Clark Gillies, who died at the age of 67 after battle with cancer Jan. 21, and Jean Potvin, who died from a lengthy non-COVID illness at 72 on March 15.

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO