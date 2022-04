San Diego Padres pitcher MacKenzie Gore is expected to make his first career MLB start on Friday against Atlanta Braves. Gore’s been a top prospect in the Padres for a few seasons now and will finally get a chance to prove himself. His spot on the roster was originally reported by AJ Cassavell, Padres beat reporter. As a result, speculation began about his first potential start. MLB Pipeline cleared up the confusion on Thursday, tweeting out that Gore is scheduled to start on Friday.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO