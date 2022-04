The Toronto Maple Leafs walked away from the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline having addressed one of their biggest needs. If you were to come up with a list of areas they could have used upgrades in, goaltending, defense, and their top-six forwards would probably come to mind. They solved the need for defence by adding veteran Mark Giordano in a trade with the Seattle Kraken and made the gutsy decision to hold off on adding a goaltender in hopes Jack Campbell would rediscover his early-season form upon returning from injury.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO