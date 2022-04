The Philadelphia Flyers have eight games remaining in what has been one of the most miserable seasons in the franchise’s history. A head coaching change and a multitude of injuries to several significant players are some of the issues that resulted in the disappointing year. As a result, the Flyers traded veteran players such as Claude Giroux and Derick Brassard to playoff-contending teams. Players have received time with the Flyers that have been in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms or who are former draft picks of the organization that agreed to their first contracts with Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO